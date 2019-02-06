< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Recipe: Dr. BBQ's quesadillas al pastor src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414875691-387895110" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ
Posted Jun 26 2019 03:58PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - Looking to spice up dinner? Dr. BBQ offer his twist on that old standby, quesadillas, in tonight’s One-Hour Supper.</p><p>INGREDIENTS: </p><ul> <li><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="1 cup" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">1 cup</span> chopped fresh pineapple </li> <li>¼ cup finely chopped red onion </li> <li>¼ cup finely chopped red bell pepper</li> <li>1 jalapeno, seeded and minced</li> <li>¼ cup chopped cilantro </li> <li>Juice of ½ lime</li> <li>½ teaspoon kosher salt </li> <li><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="1 pound" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">1 pound</span> smoked pulled pork with no sauce</li> <li><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="2 cups" data-grammar-rule="METRIC_UNITS_EN_US" data-wsc-lang="en_US">2 cups</span> shredded Jack cheese</li> <li>8 medium flour tortillas </li> <li>½ stick butter </li> <li>Sour cream</li></ul><p>INSTRUCTIONS:</p><ol> <li>In a medium bowl, combine the pineapple, onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice and salt. Mix well. </li> <li>Set ½ cup of the pineapple mixture aside to use for garnish later. Add the pork to the bowl and mix well. Let rest for 15 minutes, then mix again. Taste the mixture and add salt if desired. </li> <li>Using half of the cheese, spread it evenly on one half of each of the tortillas. Top each with an even portion of the pork mixture pushing it down to flatten, then top that with the remaining cheese. Fold the tortillas over and press lightly to flatten. </li> <li>In a large skillet over medium heat, melt a quarter of the butter. More Recipes Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Good_Day_Gourmet__Cauliflower_crust_marg_0_7445881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Good_Day_Gourmet__Cauliflower_crust_marg_0_7445881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Good_Day_Gourmet__Cauliflower_crust_marg_0_7445881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Good_Day_Gourmet__Cauliflower_crust_marg_0_7445881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Good_Day_Gourmet__Cauliflower_crust_marg_0_7445881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cauliflower dishes seem to be everywhere and has even become a popular pizza substitute.It can even spark a debate among pizza lovers, but Vanessa' recipe is worth giving it a try. Her recipe is meant to decrease your gluten and carb intake, while" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recipe: Cauliflower crust margherita pizza</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Vanessa Ruffes, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cauliflower dishes seem to be everywhere and has even become a popular pizza substitute.</p><p>It can even spark a debate among pizza lovers, but Vanessa' recipe is worth giving it a try. Her recipe is meant to decrease your gluten and carb intake, while also increasing your vegetable and fiber intake. </p><p>Here is what you need to make it:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/recipe-dr-bbq-s-homemade-italian-sausage-burgers" title="Recipe: Dr. BBQ's homemade Italian sausage burgers" data-articleId="410978569" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr__BBQ_s_homemade_Italian_sausage_burge_1_7358010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr__BBQ_s_homemade_Italian_sausage_burge_1_7358010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr__BBQ_s_homemade_Italian_sausage_burge_1_7358010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr__BBQ_s_homemade_Italian_sausage_burge_1_7358010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr__BBQ_s_homemade_Italian_sausage_burge_1_7358010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tired of making plain burgers for the family? Dr. BBQ helps spice things up with this week's One Hour Supper recipe." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recipe: Dr. BBQ's homemade Italian sausage burgers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 03:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 11:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tired of making plain burgers for the family? Dr. BBQ helps spice things up with this week's One Hour Supper recipe.</p><p>INGREDIENTS:</p><p>INSTRUCTIONS: </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/art-institute-of-tampa-ready-for-summer-menus" title="Art Institute of Tampa ready for summer menus" data-articleId="408789972" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The culinary department at the Art Institute of Tampa is quite satisfying." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Art Institute of Tampa ready for summer menus</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The culinary department at the Art Institute of Tampa is quite satisfying.</p><p>Some of their program areas include: baking and pastry, culinary arts and culinary management. </p><p>Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the summer season, and the students and instructors here at the Institute have cooked up a delicious summer menu -- that includes cocktails.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4098"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-graffiti-vandal-in-st-pete" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/vlcsnap-2019-06-26-16h24m04s867_1561580729881_7446855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/vlcsnap-2019-06-26-16h24m04s867_1561580729881_7446855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/vlcsnap-2019-06-26-16h24m04s867_1561580729881_7446855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/vlcsnap-2019-06-26-16h24m04s867_1561580729881_7446855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/vlcsnap-2019-06-26-16h24m04s867_1561580729881_7446855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;St&#x2e;&#x20;Petersburg&#x20;Police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police search for graffiti vandal in St. Pete</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/recipe-dr-bbq-s-quesadillas-al-pastor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/websupper_1549485327951_6727524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Recipe: Dr. BBQ's quesadillas al pastor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wayfair-workers-protest-contract-with-detention-center-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/wayfairlogo_1561572282816_7446652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/wayfairlogo_1561572282816_7446652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/wayfairlogo_1561572282816_7446652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/wayfairlogo_1561572282816_7446652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/wayfairlogo_1561572282816_7446652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wayfair workers protest contract with detention center</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/john-s-crazy-socks-co-founder-becomes-1st-person-with-down-syndrome-to-win-entrepreneurs-award" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/25/MAN_WITH_DOWN_SYNDROME_RUNS_SOCK_BIZ_WORTH_4_MILLION__VO_SOT___UTDANWD.mp4_00.00.20.15_1532531990339_5845367_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/25/MAN_WITH_DOWN_SYNDROME_RUNS_SOCK_BIZ_WORTH_4_MILLION__VO_SOT___UTDANWD.mp4_00.00.20.15_1532531990339_5845367_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/25/MAN_WITH_DOWN_SYNDROME_RUNS_SOCK_BIZ_WORTH_4_MILLION__VO_SOT___UTDANWD.mp4_00.00.20.15_1532531990339_5845367_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/25/MAN_WITH_DOWN_SYNDROME_RUNS_SOCK_BIZ_WORTH_4_MILLION__VO_SOT___UTDANWD.mp4_00.00.20.15_1532531990339_5845367_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/25/MAN_WITH_DOWN_SYNDROME_RUNS_SOCK_BIZ_WORTH_4_MILLION__VO_SOT___UTDANWD.mp4_00.00.20.15_1532531990339_5845367_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>John's Crazy Socks co-founder becomes 1st person with Down syndrome to win entrepreneurs' award</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bear-caught-on-video-wandering-around-brandon-neighborhood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/MichelleNedley_bearinbrandon_062619_1561567300478_7446096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/MichelleNedley_bearinbrandon_062619_1561567300478_7446096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/MichelleNedley_bearinbrandon_062619_1561567300478_7446096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/MichelleNedley_bearinbrandon_062619_1561567300478_7446096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/MichelleNedley_bearinbrandon_062619_1561567300478_7446096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bear caught on video wandering around Brandon neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 