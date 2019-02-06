< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Recipe: Dr. BBQ's sheet-pan salmon with asparagus
By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ
Posted Aug 06 2019 11:08AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 07 2019 05:02PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 05:17PM EDT   TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Salmon and asparagus sounds fancy, but it doesn't take a lot of work. In fact, Dr. BBQ's version is perfect for a One-Hour Supper.

INGREDIENTS:

Six 6-oz pieces salmon filet
1 bunch fresh asparagus
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper
Granulated garlic

Sesame teriyaki glaze:

¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons sesame oil
2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
¼ teaspoon finely ground black pepper
½ teaspoon white sesame seeds
Juice of ½ lemon

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350°.
Spray a baking sheet with vegetable spray. Brush the salmon pieces with olive oil and season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Place them on one half of the baking sheet skin-side down.
In a large pan, toss the asparagus with a liberal coating of olive oil. Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic and toss well.
Place on the other half of the baking sheet in a single layer. Place the sheet pan in the oven and cook for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile make the glaze by whisking all of the ingredients together in a medium bowl. After the first 10 minutes of cooking, spoon half of the glaze mixture evenly over the salmon filets. Return to the oven for another 10 minutes.
Spoon the remaining glaze mixture over the top of the salmon filets. Sprinkle the sesame seeds over the salmon. Toss the asparagus and return to the oven. Cook for another 10 minutes.
Drizzle the lemon juice over the asparagus.
To serve, add one piece of salmon to each plate, then divide the asparagus evenly among the plates.

YIELD: Makes six servings More Recipes Stories

Recipe: Dr. BBQ's mini-burgers in mushroom gravy
By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ
Posted Jul 24 2019 04:12PM EDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 05:57PM EDT
Looking to change up your burgers? Dr. BBQ cooks up a delicious mushroom gravy to top these sliders, in tonight's One-Hour Supper.

Recipe: Dr. BBQ's BBQ Spaghetti and Meatballs
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 10 2019 03:32PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 04:24PM EDT
It's spaghetti and meatballs - with a twist! Dr. BBQ shares his recipe for Barbecue Spaghetti and Meatballs:

1 pound spaghetti

Prepare the grill or the oven to cook indirect at 325°. In a large bowl break up the ground beef. Top with the egg, rub, cheese, and parsley. Mix well. Add the bread crumbs and mix well. Divide and form into 8 meatballs all the same size. If you're cooking on the grill place the meatballs on a perforated grid, or for the oven place them on a baking sheet. Cook the meatballs for 20 minutes or until they are golden brown. Set aside. In a large saucepan melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion, jalapeno and garlic and sauté for 3-4 minutes until the onion is translucent. Add the tomatoes, barbecue sauce, brown sugar and rub. Mix well and bring to a simmer. Cook, uncovered for 5 minutes stirring occasionally. Add the meatballs. Stir to coat and cook for 10 minutes stirring occasionally. Meanwhile cook the spaghetti as directed on the package. Drain the pasta and serve topped with the sauce and meatballs. Garnish with additional finely grated cheddar cheese and chopped parsley if desired.

Recipe: Dr. BBQ's quesadillas al pastor
By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ
Posted Jun 26 2019 03:58PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 05:36PM EDT
Looking to spice up dinner? Dr. BBQ offer his twist on that old standby, quesadillas, in tonight's One-Hour Supper.

INGREDIENTS:

INSTRUCTIONS: Dr. BBQ offer his twist on that old standby, quesadillas, in tonight’s One-Hour Supper." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recipe: Dr. BBQ's quesadillas al pastor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Looking to spice up dinner? 