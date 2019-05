Just in time for Mother’s Day, Vanessa created a breakfast-in-bed recipe that is fit for a queen -- or for FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg, who loves carrot cake.

Vanessa pieced together a carrot cake waffle recipe topped with a maple-cream cheese glaze and glazed pecans – a messy pile of deliciousness. Carrot cake is one of Dave’s favorite desserts, and since Vanessa revealed her recipe on his birthday, this recipe is also dedicated to him.

Get your waffle maker hot and ready. This recipe provides a serving size for four, so adjust accordingly. Here is what you need to make it: