<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405694250" data-article-version="1.0">Recipe: Oven-cooked chicken saltimbocca</h1>
</header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_405694250_405734538_144556";this.videosJson='[{"id":"405734538","video":"561832","title":"One-Hour%20Supper%3A%20Chicken%20saltimbocca","caption":"It%27s%20hard%20to%20go%20wrong%20with%20an%20Italian%20classic%20like%20chicken%20saltimbocca.%20It%27s%20what%20Dr.%20BBQ%20is%20cooking%20up%20for%20this%20week%27s%20One-Hour%20Supper.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F08%2FOne_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_2_7236334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F08%2FOne_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_561832_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1651957805%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DEsRzHhizQfxWINipQdThrbJR00U","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fgood-day%2Frecipes%2Frecipe-oven-cooked-chicken-saltimbocca"}},"createDate":"May 08 2019 05:10PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_405694250_405734538_144556",video:"561832",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/One_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_2_7236334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"It%2527s%2520hard%2520to%2520go%2520wrong%2520with%2520an%2520Italian%2520classic%2520like%2520chicken%2520saltimbocca.%2520It%2527s%2520what%2520Dr.%2520BBQ%2520is%2520cooking%2520up%2520for%2520this%2520week%2527s%2520One-Hour%2520Supper.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/08/One_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_561832_1800.mp4?Expires=1651957805&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=EsRzHhizQfxWINipQdThrbJR00U",eventLabel:"One-Hour%20Supper%3A%20Chicken%20saltimbocca-405734538",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fgood-day%2Frecipes%2Frecipe-oven-cooked-chicken-saltimbocca"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes/recipe-oven-cooked-chicken-saltimbocca">Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 02:38PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-405694250"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:10PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:13PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-405694250").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-405694250").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-405694250" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405694250-405733550"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/One_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_0_7236335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/One_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_0_7236335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/One_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_0_7236335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/One_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_0_7236335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/One_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_0_7236335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405694250-405733550" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/One_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_0_7236335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/One_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_0_7236335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/One_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_0_7236335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/One_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_0_7236335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/One_Hour_Supper__Chicken_saltimbocca_0_7236335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405694250" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - It's hard to go wrong with an Italian classic like chicken saltimbocca. It's what Dr. BBQ is cooking up for this week's One-Hour Supper.</p><p><strong>INGREDIENTS: </strong></p><ul>
<li>2 tablespoons butter</li>
<li>¼ cup white wine</li>
<li>6 chicken cutlets, about ½ inch thick</li>
<li>Salt</li>
<li>Pepper</li>
<li>12 small sage leaves</li>
<li>6 thin slices prosciutto</li>
<li>6 ounces shaved fontina cheese</li></ul><p><strong>INSTRUCTIONS:</strong></p><ul>
<li>Preheat the oven to 350°. Add the butter and wine to a 9x13 pan and put it in the oven for 5 minutes until the pan is hot and the butter is melted.</li>
<li>Meanwhile season the chicken with the salt and pepper. Top each cutlet with two sage leaves. Wrap each cutlet in a slice of the prosciutto.</li>
<li>Roll the butter and wine around in the pan to mix. Lay the cutlets in the pan, pretty side up. Place in the oven for 15 minutes.</li>
<li>Top the cutlets with the cheese, distributing it evenly among them. Return to the oven and cook for another 20-30 minutes until the cheese is melted and the chicken is cooked to an internal temp of at least 160°.</li>
<li>Transfer the chicken to a platter and top with any pan juices. </li></ul><p><strong>Makes 6 servings. </strong></p> Carrot cake is one of Dave’s favorite desserts, and since Vanessa revealed her recipe on his birthday, this recipe is also dedicated to him. </p><p>Get your waffle maker hot and ready. This recipe provides a serving size for four, so adjust accordingly. Here is what you need to make it:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-chef-james-beard-semifinalist-heads-to-kentucky-derby" title="Tampa chef, James Beard semifinalist heads to Kentucky Derby" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/30/Tampa_chef_heads_to_Kentucky_Derby_2_7187806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/30/Tampa_chef_heads_to_Kentucky_Derby_2_7187806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/30/Tampa_chef_heads_to_Kentucky_Derby_2_7187806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/30/Tampa_chef_heads_to_Kentucky_Derby_2_7187806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/30/Tampa_chef_heads_to_Kentucky_Derby_2_7187806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="While horses and jockeys get ready to run the "the greatest two minutes in sports" at Churchill Downs, top chefs from around the country are preparing to show off their culinary skills for the glitterati of the crowd. "Taste of the Derby" takes place" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa chef, James Beard semifinalist heads to Kentucky Derby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Vanessa Ruffes, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 07:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 05:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>While horses and jockeys get ready to run the "the greatest two minutes in sports" at Churchill Downs, top chefs from around the country are preparing to show off their culinary skills for the glitterati of the crowd.</p><p>"Taste of the Derby" takes place Thursday evening in Louisville, Kentucky and will feature 15 celebrity and award-winning chefs from around the country. One of those chefs will hail from the Tampa Bay area.</p><p>James Beard semifinalist Ferrell Alvarez, of Rooster & the Till, Nebraska Mini-Mart, and Gallito fame, will represent the Tampa Bay Derby at Tampa Bay Downs in this showcase of taste sensations. "Taste of the Derby" is a hunger-relief fundraising event, with chefs chosen from cities with qualifying races for the Kentucky Derby.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/good-day-gourmet-recipe-fried-green-tomato-sandwich" title="Good Day Gourmet recipe: Fried green tomato sandwich" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/24/Good_Day_Gourmet__Fried_green_tomato_san_2_7150585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/24/Good_Day_Gourmet__Fried_green_tomato_san_2_7150585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/24/Good_Day_Gourmet__Fried_green_tomato_san_2_7150585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/24/Good_Day_Gourmet__Fried_green_tomato_san_2_7150585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/24/Good_Day_Gourmet__Fried_green_tomato_san_2_7150585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If you get bored with the regular tomato sandwich, or have a plethora of them in your garden, here's one way you can put them to work." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Day Gourmet recipe: Fried green tomato sandwich</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Vanessa Ruffes, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 24 2019 08:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 24 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you get bored with the regular tomato sandwich, or have a plethora of them in your garden, here's one way you can put them to work.</p><p>Vanessa created this fried green tomato sandwich recipe to spice things up. This sandwich is delicious. It uses green tomatoes, sharp cheddar, garlic aioli and arugula.</p><p>You could use red tomatoes, but make sure they are firm. This recipe offers up a serving of four sandwiches. href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/after-giving-birth-to-preemie-mother-gives-back-to-march-of-dimes"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Mother_gives_back_to_March_of_Dimes_1_7236498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mother_gives_back_to_March_of_Dimes_1_20190508230932"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After giving birth to preemie, mother gives back to March of Dimes</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/man-reunited-with-stolen-motorcycle-after-recognizing-it-on-the-news-during-police-pursuit"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Chris%20RodriguesChris%20Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg_7236995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chris RodriguesChris Rodrigues_1557355859200.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man reunited with stolen motorcycle after recognizing it on the news during police pursuit</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/rare-leatherback-sea-turtle-nest-documented-on-siesta-key"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_7237024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_4_20190508224632"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rare leatherback sea turtle nest documented on Siesta Key</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/tireless-icon-dick-vitale-changing-lives-of-kids-with-cancer"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_7236838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Patient_s_final_moments_drive_Vitale_s_p_5_20190508220228"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tireless icon, Dick Vitale changing lives of kids with cancer</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i 