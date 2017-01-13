Eating chili peppers could help you live longer

- Eating red hot chili peppers may help you live longer, according to results of a new study.

University of Vermont researchers used data from a national health survey that included more than 16,000 Americans.

They looked at the mortality rate and causes of death over an average follow-up of just under 19 years.

They found people who consumed red chili peppers on a regular basis had a 13 percent reduction in total mortality, especially heart attacks and strokes.

While the team did not find a reason why the association exists, ingredients in the peppers such as capsacin could be behind this link.

Further research will be needed to confirm that. Findings appear in the journal PLoS One.