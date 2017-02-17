Years later, child's cochlear implants are his 'ears' Health Years later, child's cochlear implants are his 'ears' Blaze Roland is 7-years-old and is surrounded by sounds in music class. Along with singing, he interprets rhythm through instruments and movement.

But he would not be able to perform any of these activities without the devices on his head he calls "ears."

Blaze was born with a defect in his inner ear and is unable to hear. We first brought you his story in 2011, when he was only 16-months-old. After seeing another story about Summer Bothelo, a child who was singing after getting cochlear implants, Blaze's mother Kelly made an appointment to see Dr. Loren Bartels.

Two weeks later, they were at Tampa General Hospital and Blaze was prepping for surgery. Dr. Bartels implanted a small device with several electrodes in each of Blaze's ears. The electrodes sense pitch, loudness and tone.

One month after surgery, was hearing for the first time. His mother's voice was one of the first things he heard.

"It was amazing to see his little eyes light up and be able to hear for the first time," explains Kelly.

After surgery and therapy, Blaze's brain began learning to understand what he was hearing. And today, as Kelly listen's to Blaze sing, their story has come full circle. It's a story she hopes to pay forward.

"If it just reaches one parent, one child to be able to get them the gift of hearing it would be amazing," Kelly said.