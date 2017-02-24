Microblading: 3-D tattooed eyebrows

- Meg Delavega says she's frustrated with one feature of her face.

"I'm tired of filling in my eyebrows every day," she complained.

Now she's seeking a solution in a procedure called microblading.

"Microblading is a superficial tattoo. It doesn't go as deep as a regular tattoo. I used a hand tool to deposit pigment into the first few layers of the skin and the result is just a stroke of soft simulated hair," explained Michelle Wyper, a microblading artist at Flirt Wax Bar in Tampa.

The procedure is sometimes referred to as 3-D eyebrows.

"It's three dimensional, the strokes. They just look more natural comparing it to the permanent makeup, where it's a solid fill block of color," Wyper continued.

Microblading can take from an hour and a half to two hours. Wyper says it will cut time for clients in front of the make-up mirror.

"When you wake up in the morning, you don't have to draw your brows on. We're missing the tail, we're missing the fronts of our brow, so with microblading it will solve that problem."

Wyper points out that it's important for those who are interested in this procedure to do their research.

"There's no standard for microblading. There's no official academy of microblading. It's not regulated by the state or anything. You have to treat it like a tattoo, so when you look for an artist, look for a portfolio, look at their work, look at their healed results," she offered.

Wyper says the procedure costs around $500 to $600 and can last for up to two years, depending on your skin type.

Delavega says she's pleased with what she sees. "Absolutely worth it, yes."

