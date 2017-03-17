Publix to offer video chat with doctors

By: Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News

Posted:Mar 17 2017 09:10PM EDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 09:14PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The next time you need to visit a doctor, you might just head to the grocery store.

Publix and BayCare Health System are teaming up to offer tele-health video conferencing stations in some Bay Area stores.

Here's how it will work: Patients would go into a private room and speak via HD video conference with a board certified physician through BayCare's network.

Step-by-step, the doctor will help patients use the diagnostic tools in the room, and then make their diagnosis.  They could even write a prescription, right then and there.  

"We're trying to provide care that better meets the needs of the public," said BayCare COO Glenn Waters."If you think about a lot of things people go to ER for - bad cold, flu, rash, sinus issues - those are things a physician can treat using this technology."

What it won't work for are more serious medical issues, like X-Rays. 

FOX 13's Dr. Joette Giovinco says telemedicine is a multi-billion dollar industry that is becoming increasingly mainstream, and is expected to impact seven million people by 2018.

Dr. Jo expects the partnership between Publix and BayHealth to be a hit, especially with tech-savvy millennials. She warns, it should not take the place of having a general practitioner.

"I think it's important to have that medical home, that that face-to-face person to person interaction with a primary care doctor," she said.

The goal is to have the systems up and running in four months. The companies haven't yet announced in which Publix stores they will be. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories