Pinellas Co. holding free medical, dental, vision clinics for kids

- Pinellas County announced it will be offering free health clinics for school-age kids for the upcoming school year.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County will provide the clinics starting on June 5, including physicals, immunizations, vision and dental services, at no cost for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Beginning on Monday, June 5, the DOH-Pinellas' school-based clinics will provide school, sports and well child physicals, including immunizations, at no cost. Vision screenings, provided by Preserve Vision Florida, as well as assistance for glasses and exams (for qualifying clients) will be available.

Basic dental services will include oral health assessments, oral hygiene instructions, dental sealants, fluoride treatments and referral to a dental home if needed.

The services will be provided at no cost by appointment between 8 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. at the following locations and on these dates:

-Pinellas Park High School Clinic: 6305 118th Ave N.

Monday through Thursday, June 5 to June 15, and July 24 to Aug. 9

-Northeast High School Clinic: 5500 16th St. N.

Monday through Thursday, June 19 to June 29, and July 24 to Aug. 9

-Gibbs High School Clinic: 850 34th St. S.

Monday through Thursday, July 3 to Aug. 9

-Boca Ciega High School Clinic: 924 58th St. S.

Monday through Thursday, July 24 to Aug. 9

For appointments, call (727) 824-6900 and select option 4. A parent or guardian must bring the child's immunization record and accompany the child to receive services.

For information about DOH-Pinellas, go to http://pinellas.floridahealth.gov/index.html .