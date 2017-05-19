Consumer Reports lists best, worst sunscreens

- Consumer Reports has released its annual report on the effectiveness of sunscreens, and as usual some brands performed well while others missed the mark.

The magazine tested 62 sunscreens by putting them onto test subjects, then having those subjects soak in a tub of water before getting blasted with light from a sun simulator. The next day, experts examined the subjects for redness.

Based on those tests, the magazine only recommend 15 of them.

Three of the best-rated:

- LaRoche-Posay Anthelios 60 melt-in sunscreen milk

- Equate (Walmart) Sport Lotion SPF 50

- Pure Sun Defense Disney Frozen Lotion SPF 50

Two of the worst rated:

- All Terrain Aqua Sport Lotion SPF 30

- eltaMD UV Areo Continuous Spray SPF 45

LINK: See Consumer Reports' whole sunscreen ranking

Remember, even the best sunscreens don’t work well if you don’t apply them correctly. Make sure you lather up thoroughly, with plenty of time for the lotion to sink in. And be sure to reapply at least every two hours or after you go swimming.

Spray sunscreens can be more convenient, but experts warn that they make it harder to judge coverage. Sprays should be rubbed in for best results. Meanwhile, the FDA is still investigating the risk of inhaling spray sunscreens, so Consumer Reports says to be cautious and avoid using them on children.