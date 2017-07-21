Hotline helps Floridians get money owed by insurance

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 21 2017 07:25PM EDT

Updated: Jul 21 2017 07:25PM EDT

(FOX 13) - $16 million in six months - that's how much money Floridians have gotten back so far this year with help from the Insurance Consumer Helpline.

The helpline goes to bat for consumers who have a dispute with their insurance company - usually over an unpaid or underpaid claim.

Sometimes it's a simple mistake that can cost you, like forgetting to include a photo or not signing a form. But regardless of the reason, the helpline wants to make sure you get what you’re owed.

 “We are there to represent the consumer's interest, and to try to provide some expertise to maybe reach a middle ground between the insurance company and the consumer so that everybody feels there is a fair and amicable resolution to whatever the issue may be,” explained Ashley Carr with the State Chief Financial Officer’s Office.

Any Floridian who has a dispute with their insurance company can call the Insurance Consumer Hotline at 877-693-5236. More than 140,000 people have used the service so far this year. They can work with any type of insurance issue.

