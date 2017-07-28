Free skin screening in Clearwater

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 28 2017 10:31AM EDT

Updated: Jul 28 2017 10:31AM EDT

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - You and your family have a chance to get a free skin screening this weekend.  The Moffitt Mole Patrol will be out at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach on Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

FOX 13's Dr. Joette Giovinco will be broadcasting live starting at 9 a.m.

For more information on the Moffitt free skin screenings, visit:
https://www.facebook.com/MoffittCancerCenter/
https://moffitt.org/cancers/skin-cancer-nonmelanoma/screening/

