Mother warns parents after her baby tests positive for herpes

- The mother of a 1-year-old boy who tested positive for the herpes virus said she doesn’t know who gave it to her son, and is now warning other parents to be cautious about who touches their child.

“It sucks because it’s a lifelong problem now,” Samantha Rodgers told Fox 12 Oregon of her son’s diagnosis. “I don’t know how to handle this. I am trying my best. It breaks my heart, and I can’t do anything to help him.”

Rodgers told the news outlet that she first noticed the red blisters forming on her son Juliano’s mouth on July 21. While his symptoms were initially suspected to be the flu or Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, the sores started to spread.

“His sores were growing onto his hands and neck and his stomach,” she told Fox 12 Oregon.

Doctors at Blank Children Hospital in Des Moines concluded that Juliano had herpes simplex type 1 virus (HSV), which can be deadly for children.

The Department of Health reports that the virus can be transmitted by someone who has an active outbreak or has HSV-1 in their saliva. To treat the virus, young kids like Juliano need to take antiviral medication for 21 days.

According to a Facebook post by Rodgers, the infant was back home on July 28.

The child’s mother spoke to Fox 12 Oregon to give advice to other parents so they can prevent this issue for their own kids. “All I can say is just be cautious. It can be anybody– your best friend, your sister, your brother or your mom,” she said. “If you see a cold sore or anything on them, just don’t let them come by your baby.”

