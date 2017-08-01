First sexually transmitted Zika case of 2017 confirmed in Pinellas Co.

- The first sexually transmitted Zika case of 2017 has been confirmed in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The infected person apparently had sexual contact with a person who traveled to Cuba and had symptoms consistent with Zika. Both have since tested positive for Zika.

There is no evidence of transmission through mosquitoes taking place anywhere in Florida, however, the department notified mosquito control and appropriate mosquito reduction activities are taking place.

Officials say Zika can be transmitted sexually and urge people to take precautions if they or their partner traveled to an area where Zika is active. If the department identifies an area where ongoing transmission of Zika is taking place, it will notify the public immediately.

The CDC has issued additional guidance related to sexual transmission and prevention.

The total number of Zika cases reported in Florida in 2017 is 118 and break down as follows:

-Travel-Related Infections of Zika 2017 - 90

-Locally Acquired Infections exposed in 2016, tested in 2017 - 6

-Undetermined Exposed 2016; Tested 2017 - 22

-Pregnant Women with Lab-Evidence of Zika 2017 - 81

These categories are not mutually exclusive and cannot be added together.

For more information on Zika virus and the status of Zika in Florida, please visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/zika.

From the Florida Department of Health:

It is critical for people who recently traveled overseas to an area with Zika to prevent mosquito bites for at least three weeks after they return home. It is also important to reduce the chance of sexual transmission by using condoms.

Before you travel, check to see if your destination is on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) list of areas with Zika.

If you traveled to an area with Zika, you could have become infected and not know it, and you could spread the virus in your community if you do not take proper precautions to prevent mosquito bites or sexual transmission after you return home. Zika can persist in semen over extended periods of time. Pregnant couples with recent travel to areas with active Zika transmission should consider using condoms for the duration of the pregnancy.

According to CDC guidance, providers should screen all pregnant women in the US for possible Zika exposure and symptoms at each prenatal care visit. Additional CDC guidance on screening and testing can be found here. At Governor Scott's direction, all county health departments offer free Zika risk assessment and testing to pregnant women.

The department urges Floridians to take action around their home and business to reduce the mosquito population. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of water so it is critical to drain all sources of standing water to keep mosquitoes from multiplying. Residents and visitors should also use mosquito repellent day and night to prevent mosquito bites.

The department updates the full list of travel-related cases by county online each weekday. To view the list of travel-related cases by county and year, click here.