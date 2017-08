- Children with a debilitating illness are getting a very unique opportunity.

These children, who have spinal muscular atrophy, are getting the chance to surf, despite their inability to walk, eat, or breathe.

The organization, Puppy Prodigies, sets the kids up with Ricochet, the surf dog, for their adventure on the waves.

Ricochet has been surfing with disabled kids and people for the last eight years.