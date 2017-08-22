YMCA fresh veggie program expands in Hillsborough Co.

- The Tampa YMCA is expanding it’s Veggie Van service into eastern Hillsborough County.

Through the Veggie Van, the Tampa Y distributes fresh fruits and vegetables into targeted communities, which are labeled food deserts, across Hillsborough and East Pasco counties.

A food desert is defined as an urban neighborhood without ready access to fresh, healthy and affordable food. In addition to Plant City and Dover, the Y’s Veggie Van distributes produce in the communities of Tampa Heights, Sulphur Springs, Wimauma Village, and Lacoochee. Community food distributions take place every two weeks on a rotating basis.

The first Plant City stops will take place Friday, September 1 from 2-3 p.m. at Dover Elementary on 3035 Nelson Avenue in Dover and from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Marshall Middle School on 18 S. Maryland Avenue in Plant City.

The Veggie Van will stop at these two schools during the same time periods on Sept. 15 and 29.

The Veggie Van serves adults with children in the household or who are designated caregivers, under 200 percent of poverty line, free/reduced meals participants and from the targeted neighborhoods.

To learn more about the Veggie Van click here https://www.tampaymca.org/programs/community-programs/veggie-van/.