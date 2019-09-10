< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/st-pete-college-honors-those-who-fought-after-911"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/St__Pete_College_honors_post_9_11_heroes_3_7653171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="St. Pete College honors those who fought after 9/11"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/st-pete-college-honors-those-who-fought-after-911">St. Pete College honors those who fought after 9/11</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/ruskin-lab-helps-florida-with-tropical-fish-breeding-program"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Lab_grown_fish_help_Florida_10_7652957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ruskin lab helps Florida with tropical fish breeding program"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/ruskin-lab-helps-florida-with-tropical-fish-breeding-program">Ruskin lab helps Florida with tropical fish breeding program</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/moms-to-teens-there-is-a-way-out-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/suicide%20teen%20prevention_1568256535211.jpg_7653048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Moms to teens: 'There is a way out'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/moms-to-teens-there-is-a-way-out-">Moms to teens: 'There is a way out'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/health/woman-who-didn-t-know-she-was-pregnant-gives-birth-in-bathroom"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Woman_gives_birth__didn_t_know_she_was_p_0_7652875_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth in bathroom"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/health/woman-who-didn-t-know-she-was-pregnant-gives-birth-in-bathroom">Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth in bathroom</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/st-pete-college-honors-those-who-fought-after-911">St. Pete College honors those who fought after 9/11</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/ruskin-lab-helps-florida-with-tropical-fish-breeding-program">Ruskin lab helps Florida with tropical fish breeding program</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/moms-to-teens-there-is-a-way-out-">Moms to teens: 'There is a way out'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/health/woman-who-didn-t-know-she-was-pregnant-gives-birth-in-bathroom">Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth in bathroom</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/apples-iphone-11-pro-is-causing-people-with-a-phobia-of-small-holes-to-freak-out">Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/young-black-belt-wins-gold-at-junior-olympics">Young black belt wins gold at Junior Olympics</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a Agencies encourage first responders to ask for help
By Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News
Posted Sep 10 2019 05:36PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 10 2019 06:10PM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 06:11PM EDT data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Agencies encourage first responders to ask for help&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/health/agencies-encourage-first-responders-to-ask-for-help" data-title="Agencies encourage first responders to ask for help" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/health/agencies-encourage-first-responders-to-ask-for-help" addthis:title="Agencies encourage first responders to ask for help"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428228795.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li By Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News
Posted Sep 10 2019 05:36PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 10 2019 06:10PM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 06:11PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-428228795").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-428228795").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-428228795" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428228795-428230375"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/still-2019-09-10-17h40m34s977_1568151665519_7649629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/still-2019-09-10-17h40m34s977_1568151665519_7649629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/still-2019-09-10-17h40m34s977_1568151665519_7649629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/still-2019-09-10-17h40m34s977_1568151665519_7649629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/still-2019-09-10-17h40m34s977_1568151665519_7649629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428228795-428230375" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/still-2019-09-10-17h40m34s977_1568151665519_7649629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/still-2019-09-10-17h40m34s977_1568151665519_7649629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/still-2019-09-10-17h40m34s977_1568151665519_7649629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/still-2019-09-10-17h40m34s977_1568151665519_7649629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/still-2019-09-10-17h40m34s977_1568151665519_7649629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428228795" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines428228795' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/health/1-person-dies-by-suicide-every-40-seconds-who-says-heres-how-to-help-those-who-are-struggling"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/HOLDING%20HANDS%20GETTY_1568125118236.jpg_7648720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Person dies by suicide every 40 seconds, WHO says</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, with the help of emergency responders from Hillsborough County, launched an ad campaign Tuesday aimed at preventing first-responder suicides.</p><p>The new television ad features real first responders from the Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough Sheriff's Office, and Tampa Fire Rescue. It's called, "First to Respond, Last to Ask for Help."</p><p>"Campaigns like this help bring to the forefront that it's OK to not be OK. What's not OK is not asking for help," said Clara Reynolds, president and CEO of the Crisis Center. "Stigma is one of the biggest issues that we have in the mental health field. We have no problem talking about having high blood pressure or having diabetes, but when we say we're depressed or have anxiety, all of a sudden that is seen as some sort of personal weakness."</p><p>The launch of the initiative coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day. According to the Crisis Center, more first responders die by suicide than in the line of duty.</p><p>The ad urges first responders who are having suicidal thoughts to dial 211 so they can speak with a trained professional who can help them work through their emotions.</p> <div id='continue-text-428228795' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-428228795' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428228795' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428228795', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428228795'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The news conference featured remarks from Megan Vila, whose brother, Tampa Fire Rescue Capt. Stephen Ladue, took his own life two years ago.</p><p>"To this day, I still don't believe it and the most difficult thing we've ever been through as a family," Vila told FOX 13. "I miss him every day, but this initiative is amazing and it's almost bringing peace that I know that other first responders can come forward and now leadership is backing them. And that's huge." </p><p>Suicide has hit the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office especially hard during the last year. Two deputies were responsible for murder-suicides.</p><p>Sheriff Chad Chronister is among the law enforcement leaders who jumped at the chance to help first responders who are struggling with emotional and psychological scars.</p><p>"Maybe those types of situations could have been prevented [if the deputies asked for help]," Chronister said. "You're torn apart when something like this happens and you're left wondering, 'Why? What could have been done differently?'"</p><p>The Crisis Center is hoping to expand the campaign to other communities. The long-term goal is to have a dedicated hotline for first responders. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401417" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/moms-to-teens-there-is-a-way-out-" title="Moms to teens: 'There is a way out'" data-articleId="428431183" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Pinellas_moms_turn_grief_into_action_0_7653419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Pinellas_moms_turn_grief_into_action_0_7653419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Pinellas_moms_turn_grief_into_action_0_7653419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Pinellas_moms_turn_grief_into_action_0_7653419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Pinellas_moms_turn_grief_into_action_0_7653419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two mothers of Pinellas County teen swimmers are turning their grief into action to raise awareness about suicide after their sons took their own lives." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Moms to teens: 'There is a way out'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 10:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 06:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two mothers of Pinellas County teen swimmers are turning their grief into action to raise awareness about suicide after their sons took their own lives.</p><p>The East Lake High School swim and dive team warmed up for a meet Wednesday night, missing one of its members, 16-year-old Ian Ezquerra.</p><p>"Ian was my only son. I have no other children to look to, to think about raising. And right now, your entire future is just gone," said Ian's mother Jennifer Mitchell.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/woman-who-didn-t-know-she-was-pregnant-gives-birth-in-bathroom" title="Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth in bathroom" data-articleId="428427089" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Woman_gives_birth__didn_t_know_she_was_p_0_7652875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Woman_gives_birth__didn_t_know_she_was_p_0_7652875_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Woman_gives_birth__didn_t_know_she_was_p_0_7652875_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Woman_gives_birth__didn_t_know_she_was_p_0_7652875_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Woman_gives_birth__didn_t_know_she_was_p_0_7652875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Delaware woman who thought she couldn't have children says she unexpectedly gave birth in the bathroom without showing any symptoms before delivering." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth in bathroom</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Joyce Evans, FOX 29 Philadelphia </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 09:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 10:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Delaware woman who thought she couldn't have children says she unexpectedly gave birth in the bathroom without showing any symptoms before delivering.</p><p>"I'd been trying for years, nothing came out of it so I was like I am 37 now it is what it is," Carla Collazo told FOX 29's Joyce Evans. </p><p>"It happened so fast everything just came out so now she has a placenta in her hand and I have a baby in my hand. She's freaking out. I'm telling her that we have a baby. We have to save her," Santos explained.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/daytime-naps-once-or-twice-a-week-may-keep-your-heart-healthy-study-finds" title="Daytime naps once or twice a week may keep your heart healthy, study finds" data-articleId="428203038" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/Study__Daytime_naps_may_be_good_for_hear_0_7649410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/Study__Daytime_naps_may_be_good_for_hear_0_7649410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/Study__Daytime_naps_may_be_good_for_hear_0_7649410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/Study__Daytime_naps_may_be_good_for_hear_0_7649410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/Study__Daytime_naps_may_be_good_for_hear_0_7649410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The study concluded that those who took a daytime snooze once or twice a week had a 48 percent lower risk of suffering a heart attack, stroke or heart failure when compared to people who didn’t take any naps." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Daytime naps once or twice a week may keep your heart healthy, study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 02:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 03:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Go ahead, take a siesta. A daytime nap taken once or twice a week may be linked to heart health, according to new research.</p><p>A study published Monday in the journal Heart found that occasional napping was associated with a lower risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure, compared to those who didn’t nap at all.</p><p>Researchers from University Hospital of Lausanne in Switzerland looked at the association between the number of naps, average nap length and the risk of fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular issues. While some studies in the past have looked at associations between napping and heart health, the researchers said many published studies have failed to consider napping frequency or duration.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-college-honors-those-who-fought-after-911"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/St__Pete_College_honors_post_9_11_heroes_3_7653171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="St__Pete_College_honors_post_9_11_heroes_3_20190912030818"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Pete College honors those who fought after 9/11</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ruskin-lab-helps-florida-with-tropical-fish-breeding-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Lab_grown_fish_help_Florida_10_7652957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lab_grown_fish_help_Florida_10_20190912025235"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ruskin lab helps Florida with tropical fish breeding program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/moms-to-teens-there-is-a-way-out-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/suicide%20teen%20prevention_1568256535211.jpg_7653048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="suicide teen prevention_1568256535211.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Moms to teens: 'There is a way out'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/woman-who-didn-t-know-she-was-pregnant-gives-birth-in-bathroom"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Woman_gives_birth__didn_t_know_she_was_p_0_7652875_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_gives_birth__didn_t_know_she_was_p_0_20190912014607"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth in bathroom</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-college-honors-those-who-fought-after-911" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/St__Pete_College_honors_post_9_11_heroes_3_7653171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/St__Pete_College_honors_post_9_11_heroes_3_7653171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/St__Pete_College_honors_post_9_11_heroes_3_7653171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/St__Pete_College_honors_post_9_11_heroes_3_7653171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/St__Pete_College_honors_post_9_11_heroes_3_7653171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>St. Pete College honors those who fought after 9/11</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ruskin-lab-helps-florida-with-tropical-fish-breeding-program" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Lab_grown_fish_help_Florida_10_7652957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Lab_grown_fish_help_Florida_10_7652957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Lab_grown_fish_help_Florida_10_7652957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Lab_grown_fish_help_Florida_10_7652957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Lab_grown_fish_help_Florida_10_7652957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ruskin lab helps Florida with tropical fish breeding program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/moms-to-teens-there-is-a-way-out-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/suicide%20teen%20prevention_1568256535211.jpg_7653048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/suicide%20teen%20prevention_1568256535211.jpg_7653048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/suicide%20teen%20prevention_1568256535211.jpg_7653048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/suicide%20teen%20prevention_1568256535211.jpg_7653048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/suicide%20teen%20prevention_1568256535211.jpg_7653048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Moms to teens: 'There is a way out'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/woman-who-didn-t-know-she-was-pregnant-gives-birth-in-bathroom" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Woman_gives_birth__didn_t_know_she_was_p_0_7652875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Woman_gives_birth__didn_t_know_she_was_p_0_7652875_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Woman_gives_birth__didn_t_know_she_was_p_0_7652875_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Woman_gives_birth__didn_t_know_she_was_p_0_7652875_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Woman_gives_birth__didn_t_know_she_was_p_0_7652875_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth in bathroom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/apples-iphone-11-pro-is-causing-people-with-a-phobia-of-small-holes-to-freak-out" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/IphoneTrypophobia__Banner__Getty_1568250554982_7652825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/IphoneTrypophobia__Banner__Getty_1568250554982_7652825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/IphoneTrypophobia__Banner__Getty_1568250554982_7652825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/IphoneTrypophobia__Banner__Getty_1568250554982_7652825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/IphoneTrypophobia__Banner__Getty_1568250554982_7652825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;new&#x20;iPhone&#x20;11&#x20;Pro&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x20;behind&#x20;Apple&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;senior&#x20;vice&#x20;president&#x20;of&#x20;worldwide&#x20;marketing&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;talks&#x20;about&#x20;the&#x20;design&#x2e;&#x20;Some&#x20;people&#x20;are&#x20;disturbed&#x20;by&#x20;it&#x2c;&#x20;claiming&#x20;it&#x20;triggers&#x20;their&#x20;trypophobia&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 