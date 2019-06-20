< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story413712412" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413712412" data-article-version="1.0">Cleveland Clinic performs its first in-utero surgery</h1>
</header> Jun 20 2019 05:15AM 20 2019 05:15AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413712412_413712671_129145",video:"576382",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/First_in_utero_surgery_on_fetus_performe_0_7422180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Cleveland%2520Clinic%2520in%2520Ohio%2520announced%2520Wednesday%2520that%2520its%2520staff%2520had%2520successfully%2520performed%2520its%2520first%2520in%2520utero%2520surgery%2520earlier%2520this%2520year%2520on%2520a%252023-week-old%2520fetus%252C%2520according%2520to%2520a%2520report.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/20/First_in_utero_surgery_on_fetus_performed_576382_1800.mp4?Expires=1655630114&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=iCzkEvJoWE-BjZIrF-bclXpqrsk",eventLabel:"First%20in%20utero%20surgery%20on%20fetus%20performed-413712671",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fhealth%2Fcleveland-clinic-performs-its-first-in-utero-surgery"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX News
Posted Jun 20 2019 05:14AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 20 2019 05:15AM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 08:32AM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-413712412").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-413712412").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-413712412" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413712412-413711972"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Utero%20Fetal%20Surgery_1561021841039.jpg_7422031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Utero%20Fetal%20Surgery_1561021841039.jpg_7422031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Utero%20Fetal%20Surgery_1561021841039.jpg_7422031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Utero%20Fetal%20Surgery_1561021841039.jpg_7422031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Utero%20Fetal%20Surgery_1561021841039.jpg_7422031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413712412-413711972" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Utero%20Fetal%20Surgery_1561021841039.jpg_7422031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Utero%20Fetal%20Surgery_1561021841039.jpg_7422031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Utero%20Fetal%20Surgery_1561021841039.jpg_7422031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Utero%20Fetal%20Surgery_1561021841039.jpg_7422031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Utero%20Fetal%20Surgery_1561021841039.jpg_7422031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413712412" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLEVELAND, Ohio (FOX News)</strong> - The <a href="https://newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/2019/06/19/cleveland-clinic-performs-its-first-in-utero-fetal-surgery/">Cleveland Clinic in Ohio</a> announced Wednesday that its staff had successfully performed its first in-utero surgery earlier this year on a 23-week-old fetus, according to a report.</p><p>The high-risk operation in February was for spina bifida, a birth defect where the baby's spine and spinal cord don’t form properly.</p><p>“Spina bifida leads to disability in a baby, it can cause paralysis of the legs, it can affect their ability to urinate,” said Dr. Darrell Cass, director of fetal surgery in the Cleveland Clinic’s Fetal Center, <a href="https://fox8.com/2019/06/19/cleveland-clinic-performs-first-in-utero-surgery-on-fetus-with-spina-bifida/">according to FOX 8 in Cleveland</a>. “A buildup of pressure and fluid and that pressure can lead to brain damage." Cass previously worked at the Texas Children’s Fetal Center in Houston and has performed 160 fetal surgeries since 2002.</p><p>The surgery is available at only about 20 hospitals in North America, <a href="https://fox8.com/2019/06/19/cleveland-clinic-performs-first-in-utero-surgery-on-fetus-with-spina-bifida/">FOX 8 reported</a>. The baby girl was born by C-section on June 3 at 37 weeks and both mother and daughter are doing well, according to the station.</p><p>Fetal surgery for spina bifida became clinically acceptable in the U.S. in 2011. The surgery is risky, <a href="https://fox8.com/2019/06/19/cleveland-clinic-performs-first-in-utero-surgery-on-fetus-with-spina-bifida/">FOX 8 reported</a>, because there is a high chance the mother could go into labor prematurely.</p><p>“She will still have to deal with some disability and we are going to work on all of those things,” Cass told <a href="https://fox8.com/2019/06/19/cleveland-clinic-performs-first-in-utero-surgery-on-fetus-with-spina-bifida/">FOX 8</a> about the baby, “but she will be as good as she can be.”</p><p>Last year, a woman in Britain became only the fourth in that country to undergo the operation for her unborn baby’s spina bifida. More Health Stories

Study finds working 1 day a week is all you need for mental health benefits from employment
By Austin Williams
Posted Jun 19 2019 03:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 05:48PM EDT

For many who think the traditional 40-hour workweek is too taxing and unnecessary, science seems to agree with you.

In a study published in the journal Social Science and Medicine , sociologists found that working only once a week is enough to gain the mental health benefits that a paid job provides.

They found that the risk of mental health problems reduced by an average of 30 percent when people moved from unemployment or src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Researchers found that the risk of mental health problems reduced by an average of 30 percent when people moved from unemployment or stay-at-home parenting into paid work for eight hours or less per stay-at-home parenting into paid work for eight hours or less per week. 'Flesh-eating' bacterial infections on the rise as oceans warm, study says
By Colleen Killingsworth
Posted Jun 17 2019 09:37PM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 11:04PM EDT

Cases of infection from the "flesh-eating" bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus , are on the rise in coastal regions where the bacteria are not normally found, and a team of researchers hailing from New Jersey and Pennsylvania believe it has to do with rising ocean temperatures.

The case study series, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine today, examined five separate cases of V. vulnificus necrotizing fasciitis that presented at a hospital in New Jersey during the summers of 2017 and 2018.

In the prior eight years, the hospital had only seen one case, senior author Dr. Katherine Doktor, told Medscape Medical News . https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Rising_ocean_temperatures_cause_influx_o_0_7412068_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Rising_ocean_temperatures_cause_influx_o_0_7412068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Rising_ocean_temperatures_cause_influx_o_0_7412068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cases of infection from the “flesh-eating” bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus, are on the rise in coastal regions where the bacteria are not normally found, and a team of researchers hailing from New Jersey and Pennsylvania believe it has to do with ris" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Flesh-eating' bacterial infections on the rise as oceans warm, study says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 11:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cases of infection from the “flesh-eating” bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus , are on the rise in coastal regions where the bacteria are not normally found, and a team of researchers hailing from New Jersey and Pennsylvania believe it has to do with rising ocean temperatures.</p><p>The case study series, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine today, examined five separate cases of V. vulnificus necrotizing fasciitis that presented at a hospital in New Jersey during the summers of 2017 and 2018.</p><p>In the prior eight years, the hospital had only seen one case, senior author Dr. Katherine Doktor, told Medscape Medical News .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> Ragu pasta sauces recalled due to possible plastic fragments
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 16 2019 09:45PM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 03:38PM EDT

The maker of Ragu pasta sauces has issued a recall for some of its products due to the possibility of plastic fragments inside the jars.

Mizkan America said it is recalling several varieties, including Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic and Onion, Ragu Old World Style Traditional, and Ragu Old World Style Meat sauce.

Publix said two of the varieties were sold in its stores; however, the manufacturer noted the affected products were shipped to retailers nationwide. https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 