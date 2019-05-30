< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Paralyzed veteran able to walk with robotic legs at Tampa VA hospital By Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News
Posted May 30 2019 05:00PM EDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 05:40PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 05:41PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - One foot in front of the other. It's natural for most of us but for marine veteran Timothy Conner, those steps are a miracle.</p><p>He’s able to make them thanks to an exoskeleton suit available to paraplegic patients at the James A. Haley VA Hospital in Tampa.</p><p>Connor, however, will be the first to be able to use an exoskeleton suit at home.</p><p>It’s been almost a decade since he has been able to walk on his own but the exoskeleton can have him back on his feet.</p><p>“Not only can I stand up and look eye-to-eye to everybody, I’m not always kinking my neck looking up at life,” Connor said.</p> <div id='continue-text-409897859' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-409897859' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409897859' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409897859', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409897859'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The Marine combat veteran served two tours in Iraq, but just a year after leaving the military in 2010, a motocross accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. Conner is the first patient ever to receive an exoskeleton suit from the VA in Tampa.</p><p>“I would give up everything I could have from the VA if I could have this," Connor said.</p><p>The suit is activated when he shifts his weight, triggering sensors in the suit, which helps move his legs. His upper body catches up with the help of crutches.</p><p>Paraplegics like Conner can suffer from pressure sores and skin infections due to the constant pressure of remaining seated.</p><p>It’s the very condition that led to the death of actor Christopher Reeve.</p><p>“If they're in the wheelchair, we want them to reposition themselves every 20-30 minutes, and being in the exoskeleton gives them the opportunity to move,” said VA Dr. Kevin White.</p><p>The technology keeps moving, but it is expensive. This suit costs around $100,000.</p><p>“The equipment is very expensive, and that’s part of the reason for the research. We want to know that the patients or veterans are actually going to utilize it,” said White.</p><p>In Conner’s case, the VA covered it completely and he's ready to put it to good use.</p><p>"It’s kind of a mixture between a RoboCop, Iron Man, and Forrest Gump. More Health Stories

Frozen pizza, ice cream & doughnuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death
By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted May 30 2019 03:36PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 05:07PM EDT

"Ultra-processed foods," such as breakfast cereals, french fries, hamburgers, frozen pizza, sugary drinks and ice cream, were linked to an increased risk of heart disease and early death, according to two major studies published this week. These heavily-processed foods are convenient, ready to eat or heat in their attractive packaging, and tasty. an author in one of the studies stated." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Frozen pizza, ice cream & doughnuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>“Ultra-processed foods,” such as breakfast cereals, french fries, hamburgers, frozen pizza, sugary drinks and ice cream, were linked to an increased risk of heart disease and early death, according to two major studies published this week.</p><p>These heavily-processed foods are convenient, ready to eat or heat in their attractive packaging, and tasty. They typically contain a higher amount of total fat, saturated fat, added sugar and salt, along with lower amounts of the good stuff, like fiber and vitamins. Think fast food, sweet and savory snacks, processed meats, pre-prepared meals you'd grab out of the frozen section, instant soups — and even chocolate.

Teen driving fatalities increase between Memorial, Labor Day
By Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News
Posted May 30 2019 03:14PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 05:54PM EDT

According to AAA, the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers has begun. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, fatal crashes involving teens tend to spike. Over the last five years, an average of seven people died per day, during those 100-day periods, in crashes involving teens. AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins attributes the phenomenon to teens being out of school and, therefore, spending more time on the road.

World Health Organization officially recognizes 'burnout' as a medical condition
By Austin Williams
Posted May 28 2019 08:34PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 05:24AM EDT

Are you just completely over your job? Do you feel generally cynical and negative in the workplace? You might be experiencing burnout, and the term has actually been declared a legitimate medical diagnosis by the World Health Organization. According to the International Classification of Diseases, otherwise known as the ICD-11, burnout has three key symptoms: The ICD-11 describes the condition as a syndrome "resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed." The ICD-11 is the WHO's handbook for classifying and diagnosing diseases for medical providers. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409897859'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2763_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2763"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 