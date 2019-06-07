< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. FDA: Asbestos found in additional makeup products
Posted Jun 07 2019 05:40PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 07:31PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411433194-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/recall%20claires%20priducts_1559945049427.jpg_7365208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411433194-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="recall claires priducts"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/6a%20CLAIRES%20MAKEUP%20RECALL_WTVT644b_146.mxf.00_00_28_47.Still002_1559943683454.jpg_7364892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411433194-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="6a CLAIRES MAKEUP RECALL"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411433194-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/recall%20claires%20priducts_1559945049427.jpg_7365208_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="recall claires priducts"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img By Dr. Joette Giovinco, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 07 2019 05:40PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 07:31PM EDT Related Headlines
Claire's recalls makeup products
FDA warns of asbestos in Claire's makeup <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>FDA warns of asbestos in Claire's makeup</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The FDA says during its "ongoing testing of cosmetics for asbestos" it found the toxic substance in two more products sold at Claire's and Beauty Plus Global.</p><p>At the end of May, both sellers undertook a voluntary recall and, according to the FDA, Claire’s is reporting no more of the products were on store shelves.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.fda.gov/cosmetics/cosmetics-recalls-alerts/fda-advises-consumers-stop-using-certain-cosmetic-products">recalled products</a> are certain batch and sku numbers of the Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, and Claire’s Jojo Siwa Makeup Set. Claire's said it would provide anyone who bought the products a full refund.</p><p>In <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/claire-s-recalls-makeup-products-possibly-contaminated-with-asbestos">March, the FDA found asbestos</a> in three other Claire’s products, including a batch of eye shadow, compact powder, and a contour palette. </p><p>Lots of makeup products contain talc. It’s a mined ore. Asbestos can be found naturally in some mining sites, so if the site is not selected carefully and steps aren't taken to purify it, the talc may be contaminated.</p> <div id='continue-text-411433194' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-411433194' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411433194' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411433194', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411433194'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>To fix that, a bipartisan bill called the Personal Care Products Safety Act is now in the Senate. It amends cosmetics laws that haven't been updated in 80 years.</p><p>It would give the FDA authority to recall and allow for enhanced oversight of products.</p><p>For information on the expanded recall, visit <a href="https://www.fda.gov/cosmetics/cosmetics-recalls-alerts/fda-advises-consumers-stop-using-certain-cosmetic-products">https://www.fda.gov/cosmetics/cosmetics-recalls-alerts/fda-advises-consumers-stop-using-certain-cosmetic-products</a>.</p><p>Claires Stores issued the following statement regarding the recalled products: </p><p><em>Claire’s Stores, Inc. has voluntarily recalled the JoJo Cosmetic Kit out of an abundance of caution after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated the possible presence of trace amounts of asbestos fibers in the powder eyeshadow element of the kit. Claire’s stands behind the safety of this item and all other Claire’s cosmetic items, as such small trace amounts are considered acceptable under European and Canadian cosmetic safety regulations. In addition, last year Claire’s moved to talc-free cosmetic manufacturing to prevent any further concerns about talc contamination. Claire’s also supports increased FDA oversight of personal care products. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401417" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/white-meat-is-just-as-bad-for-your-cholesterol-as-red-meat-study-suggests" title="White meat is just as bad for your cholesterol as red meat, study suggests" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/White_meat_affects_your_cholesterol_leve_0_7356824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/White_meat_affects_your_cholesterol_leve_0_7356824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/White_meat_affects_your_cholesterol_leve_0_7356824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/White_meat_affects_your_cholesterol_leve_0_7356824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/White_meat_affects_your_cholesterol_leve_0_7356824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A study indicates that white meat can be just as bad for your cholesterol levels as red meat." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>White meat is just as bad for your cholesterol as red meat, study suggests</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The belief that chicken is better for you compared to red meats may not mean much anymore after a recently published study found white meat can be just as bad for your cholesterol.</p><p>The research, which was published Tuesday in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition , suggests that eating white meat can have the same effect on your cholesterol levels as red meat and that plant-based protein diets are better for you.</p><p>Researchers used more than 100 healthy men and women between the ages of 21 and 65 as part of the study. The men and women were separated into two groups – one for high-saturated fats and one for low-saturated fats. They were also asked to stay away from alcohol and vitamin supplements.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/study-finds-benefits-of-10000-steps-per-day-can-be-achieved-in-just-7500-for-women" title="Study finds benefits of 10,000 steps per day can be achieved in just 7,500 for women" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/tracker_1559697258315_7352235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/tracker_1559697258315_7352235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/tracker_1559697258315_7352235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/tracker_1559697258315_7352235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/tracker_1559697258315_7352235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The new study is based on data after researchers followed nearly 17,000 women, ranging in age from 62 to 101, for four years." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study finds benefits of 10,000 steps per day can be achieved in just 7,500 for women</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hitting the 10,000 steps a day mark has become a standard health goal for many activity trackers, but a new study seems to indicate that you might not need to hit such a high number to see the benefits.</p><p>The recent study of older women, published in the Journal of American Medical Association Internal Medicine , found that those who took about 4,400 steps a day had a lower risk of dying than women who took about 2,700 steps per day.</p><p>The study also found that with more steps per day, mortality rates progressively went down before leveling out at approximately 7,500 steps per day — suggesting those extra 2,500 steps might not be so necessary.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/study-finds-listening-to-heavy-metal-music-while-driving-could-be-dangerous" title="Study finds listening to heavy metal music while driving could be dangerous" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/New_study_finds_driving_while_listening__0_7351331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/New_study_finds_driving_while_listening__0_7351331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/New_study_finds_driving_while_listening__0_7351331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/New_study_finds_driving_while_listening__0_7351331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/New_study_finds_driving_while_listening__0_7351331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The research was conducted by Auto Express Magazine and road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, and it analyzed how motorists would react to four different genres of music: metal, classical, rap and pop." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study finds listening to heavy metal music while driving could be dangerous</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For some, listening to music on your morning drive to work is the most important ritual of the day, but metal heads beware: A new study analyzing the effects of listening to music while driving found that heavy metal music could actually cause motorists to drive more dangerously.</p><p>While this might not come as a surprise to some, the heavier and more “extreme” the music is, the more erratic and anxious the driver is likely to be.</p><p>The research was conducted by Auto Express Magazine and road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, and it analyzed how motorists would react to four different genres of music: metal, classical, rap and pop.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 