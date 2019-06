- The FDA says during its "ongoing testing of cosmetics for asbestos" it found the toxic substance in two more products sold at Claire's and Beauty Plus Global.

At the end of May, both sellers undertook a voluntary recall and, according to the FDA, Claire’s is reporting no more of the products were on store shelves.

The recalled products are certain batch and sku numbers of the Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, and Claire’s Jojo Siwa Makeup Set. Claire's said it would provide anyone who bought the products a full refund.

In March, the FDA found asbestos in three other Claire’s products, including a batch of eye shadow, compact powder, and a contour palette.

Lots of makeup products contain talc. It’s a mined ore. Asbestos can be found naturally in some mining sites, so if the site is not selected carefully and steps aren't taken to purify it, the talc may be contaminated.

To fix that, a bipartisan bill called the Personal Care Products Safety Act is now in the Senate. It amends cosmetics laws that haven't been updated in 80 years.

It would give the FDA authority to recall and allow for enhanced oversight of products.

For information on the expanded recall, visit https://www.fda.gov/cosmetics/cosmetics-recalls-alerts/fda-advises-consumers-stop-using-certain-cosmetic-products.

Claires Stores issued the following statement regarding the recalled products:

Claire’s Stores, Inc. has voluntarily recalled the JoJo Cosmetic Kit out of an abundance of caution after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated the possible presence of trace amounts of asbestos fibers in the powder eyeshadow element of the kit. Claire’s stands behind the safety of this item and all other Claire’s cosmetic items, as such small trace amounts are considered acceptable under European and Canadian cosmetic safety regulations. In addition, last year Claire’s moved to talc-free cosmetic manufacturing to prevent any further concerns about talc contamination. Claire’s also supports increased FDA oversight of personal care products. We will provide a full refund to any customers who purchased the product.