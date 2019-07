- Before you head to the beach, you can join Moffitt Cancer Center's Mole Patrol for a free head, neck and skin cancer screening.

The public is invited to the free screenings on Saturday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting, at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach.

Early detection is key to the successful treatment of these potential cancers.

The event is open to the public.

FOX 13's Dr. Joette Giovinco will be broadcasting live.

Moffitt will also be providing free sunscreen and educational materials.

Pier 60 is located at 1 Causeway Blvd in Clearwater.

LINK: For more information