Hillsborough County sees drastic drop in new hepatitis A cases <aside id='related-headlines414526276' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/health/state-adds-63-hepatitis-a-cases-in-outbreak">
<span>State adds 63 hepatitis A cases in outbreak</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/health/state-s-hepatitis-a-outbreak-concentrated-in-bay-area">
<span>Hepatitis A outbreak concentrated in Bay Area</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/health/officials-remind-the-public-hepatitis-a-vaccine-requires-two-shots">
<span>Remember, hepatitis A vaccine requires two shots</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/health/despite-rise-in-cases-experts-say-risk-of-contracting-hepatitis-a-still-low">
<span>Despite scares, risk of getting hepatitis A low</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> </figure> <span>Hepatitis A outbreak concentrated in Bay Area</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/officials-remind-the-public-hepatitis-a-vaccine-requires-two-shots"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/Hand_washing_best_defense_against_hepati_1_7214214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Remember, hepatitis A vaccine requires two shots</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/despite-rise-in-cases-experts-say-risk-of-contracting-hepatitis-a-still-low"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/Despite_scares__risk_of_getting_hepatiti_2_7212741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Despite scares, risk of getting hepatitis A low</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Hepatitis a <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/health/state-s-hepatitis-a-outbreak-concentrated-in-bay-area">hit the Bay Area hard</a> this year but there is finally some good news in the fight to curb the spread of the disease.</p><p>The number of newly reported cases in Hillsborough County is going down and health workers are linking the trend to their <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/health/officials-remind-the-public-hepatitis-a-vaccine-requires-two-shots">push for vaccines</a>.</p><p>Their efforts are working so well, the number of adults vaccinated since January more than tripled last month. A health department scientist says, while it's good news, there's still more work to do.</p><p>So hard -- Hillsborough County health workers made a big push for the vaccine.</p><p>"It's been probably the last six months that's we've really ramped up the number of outreach events," Florida Department of Health epidemiologist Mike Wiese said.</p> <div id='continue-text-414526276' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-414526276' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414526276' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414526276', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414526276'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>It's working. Since January, Hillsborough County reported 103 cases of hepatitis A, averaging about four new cases a week.</p><p>But the county only added five new cases in last three weeks.</p><p>Wiese said health workers have targeted areas and populations where the disease is more likely to spread, directly influencing the downturn in new cases.</p><p>"We really have made a much greater effort to get out in those communities where we noticed the most cases," Wiese said. "Our homeless communities, those who are using drugs, the recently incarcerated."</p><p>The highly contagious liver disease can spread when a person ingests the virus from food, drinks or objects contaminated with feces of an infected person who does not wash their hands after using the bathroom. It can also spread through close contact.</p><p>"If it's introduced into the wrong type of setting, it really can spread throughout the community," Wiese said.</p><p>Several restaurants made headlines this year for food service workers testing positive for the disease, prompting patrons to get the vaccine. However, Wiese said the number of cases associated with food consumption <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/health/despite-rise-in-cases-experts-say-risk-of-contracting-hepatitis-a-still-low">are very low.</a></p><p>Still, vaccines are the only prevention.</p><p>In January, Hillsborough County health workers gave 229 vaccines to adults. That number more than tripled by May, with 762 vaccines.</p><p>"It shows all of the hard work that we've been doing in that we've been able to slow down the spread of that disease in the community," Wiese said.</p><p>Hillsborough County health workers say they are giving roughly 200 vaccines a week and continue to focus on at-risk groups.</p><p>The Bay Area has the most reported cases of hepatitis A in the state.</p><p>In Pinellas County there have been 287 reported cases since January to date, averaging about 11 new cases per week. There were only 25 new cases reported in Pinellas County in the last three weeks, according to Florida Department of Health data.</p><p>In Pasco County there have been 314 reported cases of hepatitis A to date, averaging about 13 cases a week. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401417" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/long-work-hours-can-increase-risk-of-stroke-by-up-to-45-percent-study-says" title="Long work hours can increase risk of stroke by up to 45 percent, study says" data-articleId="414427364" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Risk_of_stroke_increases_with_long_work__0_7431490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Risk_of_stroke_increases_with_long_work__0_7431490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Risk_of_stroke_increases_with_long_work__0_7431490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Risk_of_stroke_increases_with_long_work__0_7431490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Risk_of_stroke_increases_with_long_work__0_7431490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Researchers at the American Heart Association found that people who work long hours — particularly those who have been working long hours for 10 years or more — are at significantly higher risk of stroke." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Long work hours can increase risk of stroke by up to 45 percent, study says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 12:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Clocking long hours at work might earn you bonus points with your boss, but new research shows that it could also increase your risk of stroke up to 45 percent, especially for those under the age of 50.</p><p>Researchers at the American Heart Association found that people who work long hours — particularly those who have been working long hours for 10 years or more — are at significantly higher risk of stroke.</p><p>“Working long hours” was defined as working more than 10 hours in a day on at least 50 days out of the year — that’s approximately one 10-hour day a week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/study-losing-16-minutes-of-sleep-can-affect-your-workday" title="Study: Losing 16 minutes of sleep can affect your workday" data-articleId="413825445" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Study__16_minutes_of_lost_sleep_can_affe_4_7428914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Study__16_minutes_of_lost_sleep_can_affe_4_7428914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Study__16_minutes_of_lost_sleep_can_affe_4_7428914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Study__16_minutes_of_lost_sleep_can_affe_4_7428914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Study__16_minutes_of_lost_sleep_can_affe_4_7428914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getting a good night&#39;s sleep isn&#39;t always possible and a study showing it can affect your job performance comes as no surprise.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study: Losing 16 minutes of sleep can affect your workday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Getting a good night's sleep isn't always possible and a study showing it can affect your job performance comes as no surprise. </p><p>But new research shows losing as few as 16 minutes of sleep can have an impact.</p><p>Assistant professor of aging studies at the University of South Florida, Dr. Soomi Lee conducted a sleep study with a group of IT workers and said she was surprised by the results. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/take-your-shoes-off-at-home-researchers-recommend" title="Take your shoes off at home, researchers recommend" data-articleId="414370116" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/FILE_walking_062019_1561047031990_7424672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/FILE_walking_062019_1561047031990_7424672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/FILE_walking_062019_1561047031990_7424672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/FILE_walking_062019_1561047031990_7424672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/FILE_walking_062019_1561047031990_7424672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Take your shoes off at home, researchers recommend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Your shoes may be spreading germs around your home and making you sick.</p><p>Traces of bacteria were found on the bottom and inside of 97 percent of the shoes tested, according to a study by researchers at the University of Arizona.</p><p>The bacterial strains ranging from ones that cause intestine and urinary tract infections, to meningitis, pneumonia, and respiratory issues.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/woman-searching-for-couple-after-capturing-beam-of-light-shining-down-during-engagement-photo-shoot"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/wedding%20THUMB_1561417528215.jpg_7438377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Faith Taylor captured a magical moment between a couple while they were taking engagement photos in Yosemite National Park, and is now hoping to give the picture to them. (Photo Credit: Faith Taylor @16faithtaylor via Twitter)" title="wedding THUMB_1561417528215.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman searching for couple after capturing beam of light shining down during engagement photo shoot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/wellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_20190624230716"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wellness Emprise helping students transition to college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shame-on-you-starving-scared-puppy-abandoned-by-owners-in-broken-armchair-on-side-of-the-road"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/ugcapproved_abandonedpup_062419_1561413583526_7438210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A puppy is shown eating treats and sitting on a broken armchair as he waited for owners who abandoned him to come back. (Photo credit: Sharon Norton via Facebook)" title="ugcapproved_abandonedpup_062419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Shame on you': Starving, scared puppy abandoned by owners in broken armchair on side of the road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bay-area-hospitals-ask-congress-for-help-fighting-robocall-epidemic"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Tampa_ranked_18th_in_the_country_for_rob_3_7400156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NO CALLER ID PHONE ROBOCALL"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bay Area hospitals ask Congress for help fighting robocall epidemic</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light 