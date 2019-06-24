< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. How to protect yourself from airplane germs By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 24 2019 03:39PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 24 2019 10:44PM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 10:45PM EDT <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - You prepare when you travel -- pack your bags, get your tickets -- but you also have to be aware of something else that could be on your flight. Germs and viruses maybe boarding with you. </p><p>"When I go to take a little nap and lay my back or go to the side, I'm always wondering, who was the person there before me and was it cleaned?" said passenger Kimberly Hand. </p><p>Dr. Seetha Lakshmi of Tampa General Hospital and USF Health said your likelihood of catching something could depend on a few different factors.</p><p>"The time of the season, when you're traveling, the exposures you've had and how your immune system is reacting," said Dr. Lakshmi. </p><p>One thing you can do to protect yourself is to <strong>sanitize</strong>. </p> <div id='continue-text-414459910' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-414459910' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414459910' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414459910', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414459910'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"Sanitize your hands, use a sanitizer to wipe your trays, your armrest, make sure you sanitize the surrounding area," explained Dr. Lakshmi. "Also prevent touching your nose or mouth because that's how the germs can infect you." </p><p>You should also <strong>keep water handy</strong>.</p><p>"Definitely do everything you can to stay hydrated. Avoid alcohol and caffeine because we know that dehydrates you," Dr. Lakshmi stressed. </p><p><strong>Watch out for signs of illness in others</strong>. An infected flight attendant could do more harm than an infected passenger. </p><p>"A passenger probably moves around much less than a flight attendant who's doing their job and trying to get things done," said Dr. Lakshimi. </p><p><strong>Snagging a window seat</strong> could also be helpful.</p><p>"I do think it does decrease exposure based on traffic," said Dr. Lakshimi. </p><p>You may want to <strong>consider a facemask</strong>.</p><p>"If you have a problem with your immune system, we definitely recommend that you wear a mask when you're going to high exposure areas," Dr. Lakshmi added.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 