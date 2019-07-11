< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. More babies born to mothers who smoke in Citrus County INVERNESS, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - For decades, Americans have known smoking cigarettes - especially while pregnant - is harmful to a mother and baby's health.</p><p>In Florida, research shows Citrus County has one of the highest rates of infants born to moms who lit-up while expecting.</p><p>Cindy Floyd, an advanced practice registered nurse at the Citrus County Health Department, says she sees too many expecting mothers who refuse to give up smoking cigarettes.</p><p>"I have a very, very high population of clients that come in for prenatal care that are smokers,” she said.</p><p>According to <a href="http://www.flhealthcharts.com/Charts/DataViewer/BirthViewer/BirthViewer.aspx?cid=0343">Department of Health data, in 2017</a>, 4.8% of babies born in Florida were born to moms who smoked while pregnant. In Citrus County, the rate was more than four times higher, at 19.6%.</p> <div id='continue-text-417671895' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417671895' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417671895' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417671895', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417671895'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"Smoking and pregnancy can cause a baby to be lower birth weight,” Floyd explained. "They can also have stillbirths. They can have preterm deliveries or even miscarriages."</p><p>Studies show most smokers have low income, and that may be the case in Citrus County. Nearly 70% of births in the county are covered by Medicaid.</p><p>"A lot of these moms would like to quit, but don’t have the resources or the ability," said Floyd.</p><p>To try to bring those numbers down, the <a href="http://citrus.floridahealth.gov/events/2019/07/NoCostGroupQuit.html">health department hosts a monthly class</a> for expecting and new moms to help them quit smoking. The two-hour group sessions are presented by the <a href="http://gnahec.org/">Gulfcoast North Area Health Education Center</a> to give mothers tools to kick their nicotine habits.</p><p>“A lot of times, going into a public class, they may feel judged or even stigmatized because they're pregnant and they're smoking,” Floyd said. “This here, they can come and they can get the support, the supportive environment and the resources they need, with people who are going through the same struggles as they are."</p><p>The meetings are open to pregnant women and moms up to six months postpartum, along with their partners. The sessions are held every third Wednesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Citrus County Health Department.</p><p>Every quit class is completely free, but you must register to take part. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401417" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/30-types-of-cvs-health-brand-eye-drops-recalled-due-to-sterility-concerns" title="30 types of CVS Health brand eye drops recalled due to sterility concerns" data-articleId="417651523" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/CVS_recalls_30_types_of_CVS_Health_brand_0_7516313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/CVS_recalls_30_types_of_CVS_Health_brand_0_7516313_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/CVS_recalls_30_types_of_CVS_Health_brand_0_7516313_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/CVS_recalls_30_types_of_CVS_Health_brand_0_7516313_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/CVS_recalls_30_types_of_CVS_Health_brand_0_7516313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The FDA has provided a complete list of products being recalled and their identifying details, like lot number and expiration date." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>30 types of CVS Health brand eye drops recalled due to sterility concerns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 08:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has issued a voluntary recall for 30 different types of CVS Health brand over-the-counter eye drops due to concerns about sterility of the products.</p><p>No cases of adverse side effects as a result of product use have been reported to Altaire, the company said.</p><p>The recall is a precautionary move in response to management concerns that the quality assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility were not sufficient during production of the products.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/baby-born-from-dead-donors-transplanted-womb" title="In US 1st, baby is born from dead donor's transplanted womb" data-articleId="417210327" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The baby girl (pictured above) was born in June. (Cleveland Clinic handout photo)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>In US 1st, baby is born from dead donor's transplanted womb</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Clinic says it has delivered the first baby in North America after a womb transplant from a dead donor.</p><p>Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth, usually with wombs donated from a living donor such as a friend or relative. In December, doctors in Brazil reported the world's first birth using a deceased donor's womb.</p><p>These transplants were pioneered by a Swedish doctor who did the first successful one five years ago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/salmonella-outbreak-linked-to-pig-ear-dog-treats-the-cdc-warns" title="Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats, the CDC warns" data-articleId="416335188" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats, the CDC warns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 05:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Certain dog treats could send you to the hospital. </p><p>The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an outbreak of salmonella in pig ear dog treats. 45 people from 13 states have been affected after making contact with the treats. 