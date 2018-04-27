More U.S. children being diagnosed with autism in recent years, per CDC report

By: Alcides Segui, FOX 13 News

Posted: Apr 27 2018 05:46AM EDT

Updated: Apr 27 2018 08:07AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - One in 59 children in America has autism, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Autism prevalence has grown about 1.7 percent among 8-year-olds in 11 states. Nationally, the number as increased 150 percent since 2000. The CDC study called autism spectrum disorder “an urgent public-health concern.”

Diagnosed children fall in what’s called the autism spectrum, which encompasses a range of social, behavioral and learning disorders. The findings are a reminder of a growing need for autism-friendly parks for children.

Since last year, the city of Tampa has worked closely with the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities. The idea is to train employees, review parks and other city facilities for sensory-friendly improvements, including its 15 parks and recreation locations, and more.

The playgrounds currently being improved as a part of this project are located in Al Lopez Park, New Tampa Community Park, and Takomah Trails Park.

City officials say they want to add new features specifically designed for children ages 3 to 11 years old with autism. The goal is to increase access to inclusive play and physical activity for kids and families.

