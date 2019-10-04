< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. My Hope Chest helps survivors feel whole after breast cancer ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13) PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Breast cancer was the diagnosis that turned Alisa Savoretti's world upside down.</p><p>"I found a lump in my breast. I was told I had cancer, that I needed surgery to remove the cancer," said Savoretti, a Pinellas County survivor.</p><p>However, it was the reality that followed that was the most devastating. Cancer had taken one of her breasts. With no insurance, the $25,000 reconstruction surgery was not an option.</p><p>"It was horrible, I was disfigured, I was deformed, I was depressed," said Savoretti. "I was trying to put my life back together."</p><p>It would be three years before Savoretti would be able to have her surgery. No woman should have to live without her breasts in the most heavily funded cause in our country," Savoretti said.</p><p>Out of her frustration with the lack of resources for uninsured survivors, who hop to have a piece of themselves returned, Savoretti founded My Hope Chest. It's an organization dedicated to funding survivors' reconstruction surgery and helping them feel complete. </p><p>Since 2003, My Hope Chest has helped seven to 10 women receive reconstruction surgery every year. Each surgery costs the organization roughly $13,500 per procedure.</p><p>Georgette Kramer, another local survivor, knows how much that gift of surgery can mean.</p><p>"It was horrific not having breasts in the first place but when you saw the scars... the first time I looked, it devastated me for days," said Kramer.</p><p>After her double mastectomy, My Hope Chest helped her pick up the pieces.</p><p>"When you finally find something it's like, 'Oh my gosh I'm going to be whole again,'" said Kramer. "And it's wonderful."</p><p>It's a feeling survivors across the nation are also hoping to have. </p><p>"We have a waitlist locally and nationally," said Savoretti." It's over 73 women, and it would cost over a million dollars to help these women."</p><p>It's a gift of hope, and a chance to leave breast cancer forever in the past.</p><p>"If you can know you're going to make yourself whole again, that's a lot," said Kramer.</p><p>My Hope Chest is dependent on the community's support and is one of the only organizations like it in the country.</p><p>On October 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., My Hope Chest will be partnering with Aston Martin for a night of food, fun and silent auctions. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump signs bill providing $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 01:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump has signed a bill that allocates $1.8 billion in funding to help people on the autism spectrum.</p><p>The Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education and Support (CARES) Act was signed into law Monday . The bill provides funding for autism programs and research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Health Resources and Services Administration.</p><p>The bill, which reauthorizes the previous Autism CARES Act of 2014, expands government programs to include older people with autism "who were -- and are-- often misdiagnosed, underdiagnosed and overlooked," according to Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), one of the bill's co-sponsors in the House of Representatives.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-commissioners-consider-stricter-regulations-on-vaping" title="Hillsborough commissioners consider stricter regulations on vaping" data-articleId="431007541" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillsborough commissioners consider stricter regulations on vaping</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew McClellan, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 07:11AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 10:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hillsborough County commissioners are considering ways by which the county can curb underage electronic cigarette use during a regularly scheduled meeting. </p><p>A vaping ordinance will be discussed during a commission meeting Wednesday. If approved, it would ban Hillsborough County businesses from selling, giving or trading vape devices to anyone younger than 21. The measure would also ban anyone under 21 from using -- or having any vape product or device.</p><p>It would also become illegal for adults over 21 to distribute the products to anyone below 21 years old. Finally, it would ban people from vaping indoors at work, and anywhere else where smoking is not allowed. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/supporters-help-spring-hill-breast-cancer-survivor-feel-whole-by-donating-to-nickles-for-nipples" title="Supporters help Spring Hill breast cancer survivor feel whole by donating to 'Nickles for Nipples'" data-articleId="430987050" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Donations_pour_in_for_woman_to_have_reco_0_7683589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Donations_pour_in_for_woman_to_have_reco_0_7683589_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Donations_pour_in_for_woman_to_have_reco_0_7683589_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Donations_pour_in_for_woman_to_have_reco_0_7683589_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Donations_pour_in_for_woman_to_have_reco_0_7683589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, there just was one more surgery that would make her feel whole again. But as she was going in to have the reconstructive surgery, a financial roadblock left her devastated and worried" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Supporters help Spring Hill breast cancer survivor feel whole by donating to 'Nickles for Nipples'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Haley Hinds, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 07:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tuesday is the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there's a survivor in Spring Hill who says she's feeling especially grateful. </p><p>After undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, there just was one more surgery that would make her feel whole again. But as she was going in to have the reconstructive surgery, a financial roadblock left her devastated and worried it may never happen.</p><p>With a little creativity and generosity from loved ones and strangers - her luck turned around.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/my-hope-chest-helps-survivors-feel-whole-after-breast-cancer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Organization_helps_with_costly_breast_re_2_7687764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Organization_helps_with_costly_breast_re_2_7687764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Organization_helps_with_costly_breast_re_2_7687764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Organization_helps_with_costly_breast_re_2_7687764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Organization_helps_with_costly_breast_re_2_7687764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>My Hope Chest helps survivors feel whole after breast cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/weve-been-blessed-retired-air-force-veteran-wins-4m-from-scratch-off-lottery-ticket" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/ugc_tennesseelotteryvetwinner_100119_1570230370350_7688001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/ugc_tennesseelotteryvetwinner_100119_1570230370350_7688001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/ugc_tennesseelotteryvetwinner_100119_1570230370350_7688001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/ugc_tennesseelotteryvetwinner_100119_1570230370350_7688001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/ugc_tennesseelotteryvetwinner_100119_1570230370350_7688001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eddie&#x20;Glasco&#x20;and&#x20;his&#x20;wife&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;president&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Tennessee&#x20;Lottery&#x20;holding&#x20;the&#x20;&#x24;4&#x20;million&#x20;check&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Tennessee&#x20;Lottery&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘We've been blessed': Retired Air Force veteran wins $4M from scratch-off lottery ticket</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hiv-positive-man-gave-boy-meth-raped-him-on-appalachian-trail-in-md-cops-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Jason%20Henry%20Cochrane%20-%20cropped_1570229217517.jpg_7687900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Jason%20Henry%20Cochrane%20-%20cropped_1570229217517.jpg_7687900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Jason%20Henry%20Cochrane%20-%20cropped_1570229217517.jpg_7687900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Jason%20Henry%20Cochrane%20-%20cropped_1570229217517.jpg_7687900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Jason%20Henry%20Cochrane%20-%20cropped_1570229217517.jpg_7687900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>HIV-positive man gave boy meth, raped him on Appalachian Trail in Md., cops say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-man-accidentally-shoots-kills-son-in-law-amid-birthday-surprise" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/shooting_1570228351071_7687914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/shooting_1570228351071_7687914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/shooting_1570228351071_7687914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/shooting_1570228351071_7687914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/shooting_1570228351071_7687914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Santa&#x20;Rosa&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x20;Bob&#x20;Johnson&#x20;said&#x20;no&#x20;charges&#x20;will&#x20;be&#x20;filed&#x20;against&#x20;a&#x20;Pensacola-area&#x20;man&#x20;who&#x20;shot&#x20;and&#x20;killed&#x20;his&#x20;son-in-law&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;birthday&#x20;surprise&#x20;gone&#x20;horribly&#x20;wrong&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Santa&#x20;Rosa&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man accidentally shoots, kills son-in-law amid birthday surprise</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-officer-becomes-georgia-countys-1st-female-police-chief" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida officer becomes Georgia county's 1st female police chief</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> 