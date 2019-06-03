< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Dr. Joette Giovinco, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 03 2019 03:38PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 03:41PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - For cancer patients, looking for treatment after all the traditional options have run out can be scary but now the FDA is stepping in to help patients get the care that may otherwise be off-limits.</p><p>It's a new call center hotline called Project Facilitate. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Health Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mumps outbreak near University of Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Alachua County Health Department is warning of an unusual outbreak of the mumps. Department spokesperson Paul Myers said 12 cases of the illness have been reported to their office.</p><p>That number may seem small, but the department said the county’s baseline is between 0 and 2 cases; making this about a 500 percent increase. However, Myers stressed that the cases are easily traced in this outbreak.</p><p>"This is an outbreak between a very close knit group of individuals,” said Myers. “They probably shared utensils, they may have shared drinking vessels."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/exoskeleton-gives-back-paraplegic-veteran-s-ability-to-walk" title="Paralyzed veteran able to walk with robotic legs at Tampa VA hospital" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Paralyzed_veteran_walks_with_robotic_leg_0_7332420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Paralyzed_veteran_walks_with_robotic_leg_0_7332420_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Paralyzed_veteran_walks_with_robotic_leg_0_7332420_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Paralyzed_veteran_walks_with_robotic_leg_0_7332420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Paralyzed_veteran_walks_with_robotic_leg_0_7332420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One foot in front of the other. It's natural for most of us but for marine veteran Timothy Conner, those steps are a miracle." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Paralyzed veteran able to walk with robotic legs at Tampa VA hospital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One foot in front of the other. It's natural for most of us but for marine veteran Timothy Conner, those steps are a miracle.</p><p>He’s able to make them thanks to an exoskeleton suit available to paraplegic patients at the James A. Haley VA Hospital in Tampa.</p><p>Connor, however, will be the first to be able to use an exoskeleton suit at home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/frozen-pizza-ice-cream-doughnuts-among-ultra-processed-foods-linked-to-early-death" title="Frozen pizza, ice cream & doughnuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/processed_1559246683838_7331807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/processed_1559246683838_7331807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/processed_1559246683838_7331807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/processed_1559246683838_7331807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/processed_1559246683838_7331807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&ldquo;Processed meats, sugar sweetened beverages, dairy products, and French fries were the main foods contributing to the total of ultra-processed food consumed,&rdquo; an author in one of the studies stated." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Frozen pizza, ice cream & doughnuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>“Ultra-processed foods,” such as breakfast cereals, french fries, hamburgers, frozen pizza, sugary drinks and ice cream, were linked to an increased risk of heart disease and early death, according to two major studies published this week.</p><p>These heavily-processed foods are convenient, ready to eat or heat in their attractive packaging, and tasty. They typically contain a higher amount of total fat, saturated fat, added sugar and salt, along with lower amounts of the good stuff, like fiber and vitamins.</p><p>Think fast food, sweet and savory snacks, processed meats, pre-prepared meals you'd grab out of the frozen section, instant soups — and even chocolate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/drone-zone-micanopy-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-16h00m04s965_1559592386395_7347372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-06-03-16h00m04s965_1559592386395.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The history and beauty of Micanopy, Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mother-of-boy-thrown-at-moa-you-chose-to-listen-to-the-devil-that-day-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/23/9%20P%20-%20MOA%20KID%20FOLO%20DOCTOR_00.00.47.26_1556071367065.png_7148583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - MOA KID FOLO DOCTOR_00.00.47.26_1556071367065.png-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mother of boy thrown at MOA: 'You chose to listen to the Devil that day'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arkansas-remains-identified-as-4-year-old-maleah-davis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/maleahRIP_1559574127162_7345787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="maleahRIP_1559574127162-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Child remains found in Arkansas identified as 4-year-old Maleah Davis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mourners-don-t-let-abused-boy-s-death-be-in-vain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Eduardo%20Posso_1559249399125.jpg_7331837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo via MCSO" title="Eduardo Posso_1559249399125.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mourners: Don't let abused boy's death be in vain</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-stuff/lakeland-police-athletic-league-needs-your-gently-used-shoes" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/PAL%20shoe%20drive%20raw%20cross__WTVT4736_186.mp4.00_09_00_28.Still002_1559593293699.jpg_7347378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/PAL%20shoe%20drive%20raw%20cross__WTVT4736_186.mp4.00_09_00_28.Still002_1559593293699.jpg_7347378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/PAL%20shoe%20drive%20raw%20cross__WTVT4736_186.mp4.00_09_00_28.Still002_1559593293699.jpg_7347378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/PAL%20shoe%20drive%20raw%20cross__WTVT4736_186.mp4.00_09_00_28.Still002_1559593293699.jpg_7347378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/PAL%20shoe%20drive%20raw%20cross__WTVT4736_186.mp4.00_09_00_28.Still002_1559593293699.jpg_7347378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Lakeland&#x20;Police&#x20;Athletic&#x20;League&#x20;is&#x20;collecting&#x20;shoes&#x20;to&#x20;raise&#x20;money&#x20;for&#x20;its&#x20;archery&#x20;program&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lakeland Police Athletic League needs your gently-used shoes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/drone-zone-micanopy-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-16h00m04s965_1559592386395_7347372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-16h00m04s965_1559592386395_7347372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-16h00m04s965_1559592386395_7347372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-16h00m04s965_1559592386395_7347372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-16h00m04s965_1559592386395_7347372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The history and beauty of Micanopy, Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/pinellas-county-agency-offers-opportunity-to-young-artists" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-15h50m45s766_1559591497153_7347364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-15h50m45s766_1559591497153_7347364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-15h50m45s766_1559591497153_7347364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-15h50m45s766_1559591497153_7347364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/still-2019-06-03-15h50m45s766_1559591497153_7347364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pinellas County agency offers opportunity to young artists</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/new-fda-hotline-fast-tracks-cancer-patients-into-clinical-trials" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cancer%20hotline_1559590848538.jpg_7347348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cancer%20hotline_1559590848538.jpg_7347348_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cancer%20hotline_1559590848538.jpg_7347348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cancer%20hotline_1559590848538.jpg_7347348_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/cancer%20hotline_1559590848538.jpg_7347348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New FDA hotline fast-tracks cancer patients into clinical trials</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/reward-offered-for-french-bulldogs-stolen-from-winter-haven-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/stolen%20french%20bulldogs_1559589592357.jpg_7347338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/stolen%20french%20bulldogs_1559589592357.jpg_7347338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/stolen%20french%20bulldogs_1559589592357.jpg_7347338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/stolen%20french%20bulldogs_1559589592357.jpg_7347338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/03/stolen%20french%20bulldogs_1559589592357.jpg_7347338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;Polk&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reward offered for French bulldogs stolen from Winter Haven home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span 