Report: Florida needs to improve services for babies
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 24 2019 03:37PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 24 2019 10:54PM EDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 10:56PM EDT 24 2019 10:54PM (FOX 13)</strong> - According to the advocacy group <strong><a href="http://first1000daysfl.org/about/">First 1,000 Days Florida</a></strong>, making sure a child's needs are met during the first three years of their life "significantly improves their health, increases their chances of success, avoids a host of expensive societal problems, and makes Florida stronger."</p><p>However, Florida is among the bottom 25% when it comes to providing services for babies and toddlers, according to <strong><a href="https://stateofbabies.org/about-us/">Zero to Three</a></strong>'s <strong><a href="https://stateofbabies.org/">State of Babies Yearbook Report</a></strong>, which compiled data from national data sets including the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and the National Survey of Children’s Health.</p><p>A Sarasota-based organization is working to address the needs of Bay Area children and their families.</p><p>The director of the <strong><a href="https://www.gradelevelreadingsuncoast.net/">Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading</a></strong>, Beth Duda explained, "The numbers indicate to us that we're not addressing some of the core issues in the most effective way and those core issues include poverty." </p><p>Duda's organization is focused on things like a child's readiness for school and making sure families have what they need to be successful once they are in school.</p> <div id='continue-text-420038298' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-420038298' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-420038298' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-420038298', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '420038298'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>A tool being used by some parents is a free app called <strong><a href="https://www.vroom.org/">Vroom</a></strong>. It gives tips on turning everyday moments into brain-building lessons for children. 