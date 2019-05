- Sunscreens are once again under the federal microscope after an FDA study revealed four common active chemicals found in sunscreens can be absorbed into the bloodstream if applied several times throughout the day.

The study, published Monday in the medical journal JAMA, looked at 24 healthy volunteers who applied a randomly assigned sunscreen on 75% of their body four times each day for four days.

According to the study, the blood concentration of avobenzone, oxybenzone, ecamsule, and octocrylene rose significantly over the seven day testing period.

"This does raise our eyebrows a bit," said Dr. Neil Fenske, professor and chairman of the Department of Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery at USF Health.

However, Dr. Fenske says the amount of sunscreen the participants of this study used is much higher than what the average person would use.

"Nobody uses sunscreens in the real world the way the study was designed," said Fenske.

While many doctors agree more long-term studies are needed, they say sunscreen is one of the safest and most vital options for skin protection against harmful ultraviolet rays.

The study did not examine the effects the chemicals could have on the human body.