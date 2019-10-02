< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Supporters help Spring Hill breast cancer survivor feel whole by donating to 'Nickles for Nipples' 02 2019 12:34AM By Haley Hinds, FOX 13 News
Posted Oct 01 2019 11:09PM EDT
Video Posted Oct 02 2019 12:34AM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 07:11AM EDT a="/virtual/health/supporters-help-spring-hill-breast-cancer-survivor-feel-whole-by-donating-to-nickles-for-nipples";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Haley\x20Hinds\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430987050" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SPRING HILL, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Tuesday is the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there's a survivor in Spring Hill who says she's feeling especially grateful. </p><p>After undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, there just was one more surgery that would make her feel whole again. But as she was going in to have the reconstructive surgery, a financial roadblock left her devastated and worried it may never happen.</p><p>With a little creativity and generosity from loved ones and strangers - her luck turned around.</p><p>Sue Murphy was 38, healthy and had never had a mammogram.</p><p>"I didn't even know the symptoms I had were symptoms of breast cancer," Murphy said.</p> <div id='continue-text-430987050' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-430987050' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430987050' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430987050', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430987050'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Last year, she decided to get checked.</p><p>"When she came back and said, 'you have breast cancer,' it changes your whole world," Murphy said.</p><p>Though it was in the early stages, because she has a family history of the disease, she got a double mastectomy followed by reconstructive surgery. A year later and healthy, there's just one more, or rather two more things missing. Her nipples are gone.</p><p>"The way I looked at myself in the mirror wasn't the same anymore," Murphy said. "I decided I need this to make me feel whole again."</p><p>Last week, she was scheduled for reconstructive surgery. But two days before, she got a call that halted those plans.</p><p>"I'm cleaning somebody's house and they call me up and say, okay, your pre-op is tomorrow. Let's get your paperwork done. And, they said that'll be 4,980-something dollars. And, I said, what? They said, well, you know you didn't have it all done in the fiscal calendar year, whatever it was, you needed to get it done. So, now you have to start from scratch."</p><p>"I said, well, I don't have $5,000. [They said] 'Well, you have to give us 30% or we will have to reschedule the surgery," Murphy continued.</p><p>She didn't have the 30%, so the surgery was off and she was devastated.</p><p>But, she's a very crafty person, not just because she creates and designs decorative ornaments and tumblers to supplement her income. </p><p>She thought about the college football fan who held up a sign at a game asking people to send beer money to his Venmo account. It turned into a massive fundraiser for a children's hospital.</p><p>So, she started a fundraiser on Facebook. "We'll call it Nickels for Nipples," she said. "Why not?"</p><p>Soon, a lot of nickels started rolling in.</p><p>"$10 here, $5 there," Murphy said. "I went to bed that night and it was close to a thousand and I was like this is crazy."</p><p>The next day, it was close to $3,000. By Saturday, she made a tearful announcement to her Facebook followers, saying, "I can't believe we just hit five grand."</p><p>"I just spent the whole afternoon crying and happy and sad and happy and crying," Murphy said.</p><p>The more shares, the more stories people shared.</p><p>"I went through breast cancer. I'm going through this. I've watched your story," Murphy recalled. </p><p>Her is a story with a final chapter, thanks to generosity on the internet. She's now determined to pay it forward, perhaps, with her own non-profit helping other breast cancer survivors feel whole again, too.</p><p>"To have others see that I have gone through it and they can go through it," Murphy said, "where you can look in the mirror and say, I'm still here, still fighting."</p><p>Before any of this, Sue had already planned a pool hall fundraiser to help those fighting breast cancer, in response to the support she received during her fight.</p><p>It's the "Sue Murphy Gives Back Breast Cancer 8 Ball Benefit." It's scheduled for Sunday, October 20th at Capone's on 10463 County Line Road in Spring Hill. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump signs bill providing $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 01:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump has signed a bill that allocates $1.8 billion in funding to help people on the autism spectrum.</p><p>The Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education and Support (CARES) Act was signed into law Monday . The bill provides funding for autism programs and research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Health Resources and Services Administration.</p><p>The bill, which reauthorizes the previous Autism CARES Act of 2014, expands government programs to include older people with autism "who were -- and are-- often misdiagnosed, underdiagnosed and overlooked," according to Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), one of the bill's co-sponsors in the House of Representatives.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-commissioners-consider-stricter-regulations-on-vaping" title="Hillsborough commissioners consider stricter regulations on vaping" data-articleId="431007541" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Vaping_illness_count_exceeds_530__death__0_7666512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillsborough commissioners consider stricter regulations on vaping</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew McClellan, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 07:11AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 10:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hillsborough County commissioners are considering ways by which the county can curb underage electronic cigarette use during a regularly scheduled meeting. </p><p>A vaping ordinance will be discussed during a commission meeting Wednesday. If approved, it would ban Hillsborough County businesses from selling, giving or trading vape devices to anyone younger than 21. The measure would also ban anyone under 21 from using -- or having any vape product or device.</p><p>It would also become illegal for adults over 21 to distribute the products to anyone below 21 years old. Finally, it would ban people from vaping indoors at work, and anywhere else where smoking is not allowed. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/controversial-new-guidelines-say-theres-no-need-to-cut-back-on-red-meat-prompting-criticism" title="Controversial new guidelines say there's no need to cut back on red meat, prompting criticism" data-articleId="430898443" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/No_need_to_cut_back_on_red_meat__controv_0_7682312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/No_need_to_cut_back_on_red_meat__controv_0_7682312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/No_need_to_cut_back_on_red_meat__controv_0_7682312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/No_need_to_cut_back_on_red_meat__controv_0_7682312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/No_need_to_cut_back_on_red_meat__controv_0_7682312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The reviews of past studies generally support the ties to cancer, heart disease and other bad health outcomes. But the authors of a new report say the evidence is weak." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Controversial new guidelines say there's no need to cut back on red meat, prompting criticism</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:46AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 08:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eating red meat is linked to cancer and heart disease, but are the risks big enough to give up burgers and steak?</p><p>A team of international researchers says probably not, contradicting established advice. More Health Stories

President Trump signs bill providing $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Oct 02 2019 01:01PM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 02:15PM EDT
President Trump has signed a bill that allocates $1.8 billion in funding to help people on the autism spectrum.
The Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education and Support (CARES) Act was signed into law Monday. The bill provides funding for autism programs and research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Health Resources and Services Administration.
The bill, which reauthorizes the previous Autism CARES Act of 2014, expands government programs to include older people with autism "who were -- and are-- often misdiagnosed, underdiagnosed and overlooked," according to Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), one of the bill's co-sponsors in the House of Representatives.

Hillsborough commissioners consider stricter regulations on vaping
By Matthew McClellan, FOX 13 News
Posted Oct 02 2019 07:11AM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 10:20AM EDT
Hillsborough County commissioners are considering ways by which the county can curb underage electronic cigarette use during a regularly scheduled meeting.
A vaping ordinance will be discussed during a commission meeting Wednesday. If approved, it would ban Hillsborough County businesses from selling, giving or trading vape devices to anyone younger than 21. The measure would also ban anyone under 21 from using -- or having any vape product or device.
It would also become illegal for adults over 21 to distribute the products to anyone below 21 years old. Finally, it would ban people from vaping indoors at work, and anywhere else where smoking is not allowed.

Controversial new guidelines say there's no need to cut back on red meat, prompting criticism
Posted Oct 01 2019 06:46AM EDT
Updated Oct 01 2019 08:37AM EDT
Eating red meat is linked to cancer and heart disease, but are the risks big enough to give up burgers and steak?
A team of international researchers says probably not, contradicting established advice. In a series of papers published Monday, the researchers say the increased risks are small and uncertain and that cutting back likely wouldn't be worth it for people who enjoy meat.
Their conclusions were swiftly attacked by a group of prominent U.S. scientists who took the unusual step of trying to stop publication until their criticisms were addressed. 