Local News
Consumer
Health
FOX 13 Investigates
Politics Tropical wave near Bahamas expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto Threats to shoot Coast Guard planes made over marine radio frequency New cruise options coming to Port Tampa Bay Pass-a-Grille Beach re-nourishment to begin in 2021 FOX 13 Broadcasts
SkyTower Radar Feed SkyTower Radar Views
Live Radar Feed
Interactive Radar
Marine Weather
Live Webcams
Video Forecast
Tropics
Hurricane Prep
MyFoxHurricane Traffic
Charley's World
Recipes
Hometown Heroes
First Birthdays Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
High School Care Force
What's Right
One Tank Trips
Contests
More Tampa lawmaker pushes for raising age to buy vaping products

By Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News

Posted Sep 12 2019 06:01PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 12 2019 05:29PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - A Florida lawmaker from the Bay Area wants to make it harder for teenagers to get their hands on vaping products by raising the legal age to purchase them.</p><p>Rep. Jackie Toledo (R-Hillsborough County) announced her proposal during a news conference Thursday at Tampa General Hospital. The new age limit would also apply to tobacco products.</p><p>"I believe there is no debate here. Keeping our children safe is paramount and something everyone should support. Failure to do so will bring tragic consequences," Toledo said in a news release prior to the event.</p><p>According to the Florida Department of Health, one in four high school students reported using e-cigarettes in 2018.</p><p>Toledo was joined by Dr. David Wein, Medical Director at TGH, who talked about the medical risks associated with e-cigarette use.</p> <div id='continue-text-428567271' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-428567271' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428567271' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428567271', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428567271'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"Unfortunately there's a perception that e-cigarettes are a safer alternative and they're clearly not safe," said Dr. Wein. "What's happening is that this is an opportunity for younger people to become addicted to nicotine and then move onto cigarettes."</p><p>Toledo's proposal would also mirror a plan announced Wednesday by President Trump to ban flavored vaping products, which are increasingly popular among teenagers.</p><p>That piece of this legislation that, according to workers in the e-cig industry, could be devastating.</p><p>"As a knee-jerk reaction, it was pretty alarming," said Griffen Weeks, who works at Purely Vapor in Tampa. "I would say about 98 percent of the stuff we have is flavored in some way, shape or form and if the ban on flavors takes effect, then we're going to be out 98 percent of our inventory and that's probably going to be a pretty brutal blow to the business." </p><p>Weeks said he doesn't sell to underage customers. The people who visit Purely Vapor, according to Weeks, are mostly people who want to use e-cigarettes to help them quit smoking.</p><p>"It's a shame that we get looped in with cigarettes when we're trying to kind of stop exactly what they're doing. 