- Post-traumatic stress disorder - PTSD - comes in many forms and affects millions of Americans.

Kathy Long, a licensed mental health counselor, is teaching a new therapy known as accelerated resolution therapy to combat the symptoms of PTSD.

It involves rapid eye-movements.

“The eye movements help recollection, helps memory, it helps create, they're very good at calming the nervous system down,” said Long. “We would work at re-scripting the images and put in images that don’t bother you.”

Caitlin McGuinness is learning this therapy so she can better help her clients. She admits she was skeptical.

”It is the weirdest thing because even though Kathy’s hand is moving in front of my face it’s almost like my eyes were closed and I was envisioning my dog who brings me a lot of comfort,” said McGuinness.

“I have one client that calls it 'voodoo magic,'” Long joked.

Long says patients can see meaningful results in just a few sessions.

“When we get the body to calm down when you think about a trauma, then the rational brain can come online,” she said.

For more information on accelerated resolution therapy, visit https://artherapyinternational.org/.