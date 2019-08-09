< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Therapy uses rapid-eye movements to treat PTSD data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/health/therapy-uses-rapid-eye-movements-to-treat-ptsd" data-title="Therapy uses rapid-eye movements to treat PTSD" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/health/therapy-uses-rapid-eye-movements-to-treat-ptsd" addthis:title="Therapy uses rapid-eye movements to treat PTSD"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423075732.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423075732");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423075732_423121627_102207"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423075732_423121627_102207";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423121627","video":"593351","title":"PTSD%20treated%20with%20rapid-eye%20movement%20therapy","caption":"Post-traumatic%20stress%20disorder%C2%A0-%20PTSD%20-%20comes%20in%20many%20forms%20and%20affects%20millions%20of%20Americans.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2FPTSD_treated_with_rapid_eye_movement_the_0_7584956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2FPTSD_treated_with_rapid_eye_movement_therapy_593351_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660007282%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DQZKx8u3wtdWFAGEbL8GhqT2Dlsc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fhealth%2Ftherapy-uses-rapid-eye-movements-to-treat-ptsd"}},"createDate":"Aug 09 2019 09:08PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423075732_423121627_102207",video:"593351",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/09/PTSD_treated_with_rapid_eye_movement_the_0_7584956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Post-traumatic%2520stress%2520disorder%25C2%25A0-%2520PTSD%2520-%2520comes%2520in%2520many%2520forms%2520and%2520affects%2520millions%2520of%2520Americans.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/09/PTSD_treated_with_rapid_eye_movement_therapy_593351_1800.mp4?Expires=1660007282&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=QZKx8u3wtdWFAGEbL8GhqT2Dlsc",eventLabel:"PTSD%20treated%20with%20rapid-eye%20movement%20therapy-423121627",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fhealth%2Ftherapy-uses-rapid-eye-movements-to-treat-ptsd"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 09 2019 04:55PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 09 2019 09:08PM EDT
Updated Aug 09 2019 09:13PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Post-traumatic stress disorder - PTSD - comes in many forms and affects millions of Americans. Kathy Long, a licensed mental health counselor, is teaching a new therapy known as accelerated resolution therapy to combat the symptoms of PTSD.

It involves rapid eye-movements. 

"The eye movements help recollection, helps memory, it helps create, they're very good at calming the nervous system down," said Long. "We would work at re-scripting the images and put in images that don't bother you." 

Caitlin McGuinness is learning this therapy so she can better help her clients. She admits she was skeptical. "It is the weirdest thing because even though Kathy's hand is moving in front of my face it's almost like my eyes were closed and I was envisioning my dog who brings me a lot of comfort," said McGuinness.

"I have one client that calls it 'voodoo magic,'" Long joked.

Long says patients can see meaningful results in just a few sessions.

"When we get the body to calm down when you think about a trauma, then the rational brain can come online," she said.

For more information on accelerated resolution therapy, visit https://artherapyinternational.org/. The vaccine does not prevent cancer. Instead, it explores a new way to treat the disease." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa company testing cancer vaccine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 09:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Tampa company says it is testing a vaccine for cancer.</p><p>The vaccine does not prevent cancer. Instead, it explores a new way to help the body fight cancer cells.</p><p>Scientists at Morphogenesis, Inc. call the "therapeutic vaccine" a simple and safe technology that could help people who already have cancer fight it off.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/berkeley-prep-usf-partner-in-student-athlete-heat-safety-study" title="Berkeley Prep, USF partner in student athlete heat safety study" data-articleId="422295290" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Student_athletes_in_heat_study_0_7577288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Student_athletes_in_heat_study_0_7577288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Student_athletes_in_heat_study_0_7577288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Student_athletes_in_heat_study_0_7577288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Student_athletes_in_heat_study_0_7577288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At Berkeley Preparatory School, the football team is one week into preseason training. The players sprint fast, hit hard, and sweat a lot. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Berkeley Prep, USF partner in student athlete heat safety study</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At Berkeley Preparatory School , the football team is one week into preseason training. The players sprint fast, hit hard, and sweat a lot. </p><p>Running drills in extreme heat and humidity are part of being an athlete in Florida.</p><p>"Safety of our student-athletes is our number one priority," said Director of Sports Medicine Eddie Bunton.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/2019-xtreme-eating-list-recognizes-unhealthiest-dishes-at-chain-restaurants" title="2019 Xtreme Eating list recognizes unhealthiest dishes at chain restaurants" data-articleId="422017490" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CSPI / Topgolf" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 Xtreme Eating list recognizes unhealthiest dishes at chain restaurants</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 05:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - These foods are extreme…ly out of touch with recent studies of what people should be eating. The 2019 "winners" of the annual Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) Xtreme Eating list are in — and they may convince you to opt for a salad tonight. CSPI, founded in 1971, is a science-based consumer advocacy group that promotes healthy eating. Each year, the organization ranks restaurant dishes with some of the highest caloric, saturated fat and/or added sugar values in the industry. The 2019 round-up features dishes from a few old favorites, like Cheesecake Factory and Chili’s, which routinely show up on the annual reports, along with some newcomers like Maggiano’s and Topgolf. Sonic kicks off the list with its large Oreo Peanut Butter Master Shake. The 1,720-calorie bomb, with 48 grams of saturated fat and an estimated 62 grams of added sugar, was dubbed the “Disaster Shake” by CSPI. Next on the list is Cracker Barrel’s 1,530-calorie Country Boy Breakfast, which features three eggs, fried apples, hash browns, sirloin steak, country ham (or pork chops) and biscuits with jam and gravy — and comes loaded with around 4,730 mg of sodium. According to the Food and Drug Administration, an adult should limit their daily sodium intake to less than 2,300 milligrams a day. The only item that bested Cracker Barrel, in terms of sodium, was the Jimmy John’s 16-inch Giant Gargantuan sandwich. The five-meat, 2,190 behemoth has 7,720 mg of sodium, or nearly three-and-a-half times more than is recommended, daily, for an adult. Apparently, 2019 was a big year for five-meat foods, as Chili’s also made the XTreme Eating List with its 2,020-calorie Boss Burger, stacked with smoked brisket, rib meat, sausage, bacon and a hamburger patty. The item also boasts 3,900 mg of sodium. After you’ve had your dessert – and breakfast and lunch – the list moves on to dinner with Italian chain Maggiano’s Today & Tomorrow Pastas that all clock in at about 1,500 calories with 40-plus grams of saturated fat. Topgolf, Dave & Busters and Cheesecake Factory also landed on the list for their sweet fare. The Injectable Donut Holes from Topgolf, a driving range and sports bar chain, made the list for having nearly 100 grams of added sugar. However, there is a strong chance you’re sharing the 24 holes (and 1,970 total calories) with friends. Cheesecake Factory was featured for its Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, which are offered at brunch — likely with a side serving of a midday sugar crash. The 2,040-calorie stack packs a whopping 51 grams of saturated fat and, after adding the rich icing and butter-infused syrup, about 137 grams of added sugar. Dave & Busters completes this year's roundup with their Chicken & Waffles Sliders, which are served with tater tots — and 2,340 calories and 3,420 mg of sodium, as well as 38 grams of saturated fat and 98 grams of added sugar. The CPSI also noted that all eight items each boasted between 1,500 and 2,300 calories, "and at least a day’s worth of sugar, salt or saturated fat." Along with the nutritional facts of the eight fast-casual dining options, the organization also cited statistics confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show two out of three American adults are overweight or obese. 