<strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - World Breastfeeding Week, a global initiative to improve the health of babies, starts today. (FOX 13)</strong> - World Breastfeeding Week, a global initiative to improve the health of babies, starts today.</p><p>Experts say it is important to encourage women to breastfeed because it not only helps babies get the right mix of nutrients from mother's milk, but they also get antibodies that can help protect them while their immune systems are developing. </p><p>According to the CDC, breastfed babies have a lower risk of ear, respiratory, and gut infections. Breastmilk also reduces the risk of sudden infant death syndrome and allergic diseases like asthma and eczema, plus the future development of obesity, type-2 diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease. </p><p>There's also a benefit for moms, helping them maintain a better weight, and decreasing their own risk of type-2 diabetes, postpartum depression, and breast and ovarian cancer. </p><p>The <a href="http://www.tbbreastfeeding.org/">Tampa Bay Breastfeeding Task Force</a> offers lots of help, including pumps. </p> <div id='continue-text-421665121' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-421665121' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421665121' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421665121', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421665121'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Hillsborough County public health nutritionist Danielle Jones says getting started is as simple as calling a hotline.</p><p>"Moms should start contacting us as early on in the pregnancy as possible, the earlier the better," she offered. "We want to try to help prepare them with the tools that they need. We offer great breastfeeding support through WIC, we have breastfeeding peer counselors that are amazing, moms that breastfed themselves that can share similar experiences, share stories."</p><p>State officials say breastfeeding also saves $1,500 in formula costs. </p><p>But according to a survey, more than half of working moms in America are worried about heading back to the office after giving birth. And while close to 70 percent reported plans to breastfeed and pump after their maternity leave was over, the survey shows one-third stopped because they were returning to their job. </p><p>One in five reported quitting because of pressure at work. Some expressed concerns about leaking through clothes or finding enough time to pump. </p><p>And only about a third said they had access to a breastfeeding room at their office. </p><p>The good news was that 79% of the new moms reported some support at their workplace. Nearly half were able to make their working hours more flexible, and a little under one in five said there were childcare options at work. </p><p>The Tampa Bay Breastfeeding Task Force will be hosting several free latch-on events this weekend. And if you're caught, there will be consequences. That  warning comes  from the Hillsborough County School District and the sheriff's office." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Message to students: Leave your e-cigs at home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 05:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 05:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins and Sheriff Chad Chronister unveiled a public service announcement Thursday that aims at keep e-cigarettes out of schools -- and kids out of trouble.</p><p>In the PSA, which will air in every middle and high school in the county, the sheriff and superintendent warn students about the health risks and consequences of bringing a device like a vape pen or Juul to school.</p><p>"Using a vape pen might not seem like it's not a big deal," Eakins said in the PSA.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/pinellas-county-boat-captain-develops-necrotizing-fasciitis-from-vibrio-vulnificus" title="Pinellas County boat captain develops necrotizing fasciitis from vibrio vulnificus" data-articleId="421517327" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Man_contracts_vibrio_vulnificus_infectio_0_7564542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Man_contracts_vibrio_vulnificus_infectio_0_7564542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Man_contracts_vibrio_vulnificus_infectio_0_7564542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Man_contracts_vibrio_vulnificus_infectio_0_7564542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Man_contracts_vibrio_vulnificus_infectio_0_7564542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Pinellas County boat captain is in the hospital fighting a mean bacterial infection, sometimes called flesh-eating bacteria or necrotizing fasciitis. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pinellas County boat captain develops necrotizing fasciitis from vibrio vulnificus</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Pinellas County boat captain is in the hospital fighting a mean bacterial infection, sometimes called flesh-eating bacteria or necrotizing fasciitis. </p><p>George Billiris says he was fishing with his grandson July 22 in the Gulf of Mexico, near the Pinellas-Pasco line. July 23 he went to Mease Countryside Hospital and hasn't left since. </p><p>A day after the fishing trip, he was on his charter boat when he noticed pain near a healing scab. That lead to chills, fever, and blistering.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/study-standing-may-make-yucky-foods-more-tolerable" title="Study: Standing may make yucky foods more tolerable" data-articleId="421014510" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Picky_kid__Have_them_eat_standing_up_1_7558687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Picky_kid__Have_them_eat_standing_up_1_7558687_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Picky_kid__Have_them_eat_standing_up_1_7558687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Picky_kid__Have_them_eat_standing_up_1_7558687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Picky_kid__Have_them_eat_standing_up_1_7558687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sometimes it&#39;s not easy to get kids to eat foods they don&#39;t like. Dr. Dipayan Biswais, a marketing professor at the University Of South Florida, may have a solution." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study: Standing may make yucky foods more tolerable</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 10:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sometimes it's not easy to get kids to eat foods they don't like.</p><p>Dr. Dipayan Biswais, a marketing professor at the University Of South Florida, may have a solution.</p><p>"If you have fussy kids who don't like vegetables because they don't like the taste of the vegetables, have them eat it standing up. The food won't taste that bad because your sensory sensitivity is down," said Dr. Biswais.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/colorful-new-lights-coming-to-the-sunshine-skyway"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/vlcsnap-2019-08-01-17h17m17s819_1564694795954_7566610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation" title="Sunshine Skyway lights-2019-08-01-17h17m17s819_1564694795954.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Colorful new lights coming to the Sunshine Skyway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/message-to-students-leave-your-e-cigs-at-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/PSA_discourages_teen_vaping_1_7566398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PSA_discourages_teen_vaping_1_20190801210753"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Message to students: Leave your e-cigs at home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fda-urges-consumers-not-to-purchase-or-feed-any-pig-ear-treats-to-pets-over-salmonella-concerns"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/PigEarRecallBanner_Getty_1564687441032_7566162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A beagle plays on grass while chewing on a treat. The FDA and CDC are urging pet owners not to purchase or feed pig ear treats to theie pets over salmonella concerns. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)" title="PigEarRecallBanner_Getty_1564687441032-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FDA urges consumers not to purchase or feed any pig ear treats to pets over salmonella concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-armed-suspect-who-robbed-2-tampa-gas-stations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/tampa%20gas%20station%20robbery%20suspect_1564685823731.jpg_7566235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Tampa Police)" title="tampa gas station robbery suspect_1564685823731.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police search for armed suspect who robbed 2 Tampa gas stations</h3> </a> 