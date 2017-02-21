Good Day Gourmet: Sweet and smoky chipotle chili

Try some sweet heat with this chili recipe from Vanessa. She's got a few different ways to customize it based your preference.

The recipe is below; click here for a printable PDF. You can always find more over at www.foodshelikes.com.

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 lb. ground meat (half pork, half beef used on TV)

• 5 cloves garlic, finely minced

• ½ sweet onion, finely diced

• 1 cubanelle pepper (can also use bell pepper), finely diced

• 1 28-oz. can of crushed tomatoes

• Canned green chilies, amount depends on your spice preference (4 tsp. used on TV)

• 1 tbsp. chipotle powder

• 2 tsp. cumin

• 2 tsp. dried oregano

• 5 tbsp. BBQ sauce

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• **TV recipe does not use beans, but beans lovers can add a 16 oz. can of drained beans (black, kidney, or your choice) during Step 3.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Heat a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large pot. Sauté onion and cubanelle pepper until they are soft, about five minutes.

Add minced garlic and ground meat. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until meat is browned, stirring frequently.

Add crushed tomatoes, beans (if you're using them), spices, and BBQ sauce.

Mix in green chilies. Standard recipe calls for 4 teaspoons, but spice-sensitive cooks are encouraged to add a teaspoon at a time and taste after each addition to ensure the heat level is OK.

Cover pot and simmer on medium-low for at least 20 minutes.

Serve it up how you like it!

Servings: Approx. 4