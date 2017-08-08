Child death investigation underway at Orlando daycare

- Orlando police officers are investigating the death of a child at a daycare.



Officers said they received a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, reporting a case of possible child neglect. When they arrived at Little Miracle’s Academy Daycare, they found an unconscious boy in a parked van. He later died.



The boy’s aunt told FOX 13 he is three years old, but would have turned four on August 13.



“He has a birthday coming up,” said Chiquerria Banks. “He’s smart. He knows how to read and everything. He didn’t deserve this.”



His mom dropped off roses at the daycare, and was too emotional to talk.



The circumstances surround the boy’s death is still under investigation, as well as the cause of death. Police said there is no one in custody.



Last month, Little Miracle’s Academy was cited for improper record keeping with the daycare buses. Other violations included leaving babies unattended.



A sign on the daycare’s front door said it is closed until further notice. The facility is located at 900 Plymouth Avenue.