Lamborghini splits in half in accident
TYSON, VA (FOX 13) - The driver of a Lamborghini walked away from a potentially horrific accident that left the sports car in two pieces.
Fairfax Fire Rescue Engine 413 responded to reports of a vehicle crash and fire at Gallows Road and International Drive in Tyson Virginia.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find a gray Lamborghini in two pieces after having struck a concrete pole.
The rear piece, with the engine compartment, was on fire.
The adult driver was treated for minor injuries.