Lamborghini splits in half in accident

Posted: Apr 29 2018 07:40AM EDT

Updated: Apr 29 2018 02:15PM EDT

TYSON, VA (FOX 13) - The driver of a Lamborghini walked away from a potentially horrific accident that left the sports car in two pieces.

Fairfax Fire Rescue Engine 413 responded to reports of a vehicle crash and fire at Gallows Road and International Drive in Tyson Virginia.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a gray Lamborghini in two pieces after having struck a concrete pole. 

The rear piece, with the engine compartment, was on fire.

The adult driver was treated for minor injuries.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Lamborghini splits in half in accident
  • Brush fire in Sebring prompts evacuations
  • Suspicious death in Bradenton under investigation
  • Thousands compete in St. Anthony's Triathlon
  • Bolts fans hope for a better outcome from Game 2 of Round 2
  • Woman drives drunk despite warning from officers
  • Slow driver in bike lane pulled over for DUI
  • USF's Draft Class heading to NFL teams
  • Central Americans will seek asylum at southern US border
  • Confederate Monument stirs debate in Lakeland