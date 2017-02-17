Pinellas County hiring full-time 911 operators

- If you're interested in a career in emergency services and have experience dealing with the public on the phone, Pinellas County may have a job for you.

The Pinellas Regional 911 Center is hiring full-time 911 operators.

Applicants should have at least 6 months experience with emergency, tactical, or customer service and complaint calls, be able to remain calm and compassionate, and be skilled with computers.

Those interested can apply online until February 26 at http://www.pinellascounty.org/hr/employment.htm.