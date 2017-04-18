6-year-old asks friends for shelter donations, not birthday presents

- At most birthday parties, you bring a gift for the honoree, but 6-year-old Sidney Matthews wanted to turn her party into a show of generosity for homeless animals.

Sidney asked her guests to bring donations for the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center and now she's making a big donation for dogs and cats waiting for their forever homes.

"I thought it was a good idea to help all the people at the animal shelter, to help the dogs and cats," Sidney said. "I wanted the animals to be happy, and so that they could be healthy."

Sidney, a self-proclaimed animal lover, says she has enough toys and wanted to give back to the animals.

"I thought it was really awesome," Sidney's mom, Krystle Matthews said. "I was really afraid that she would really regret not getting presents, but afterward she was just so excited by how many donations she got that she couldn't wait to have another donation party."

Sidney collected more than 50 gifts for her cuddly friends.

"I like how they lick and that they let us pet them," Sidney said about why she loves animals.

Sidney says next year on her birthday she will collect donations for a local hospital.

"I just thought it was really surprising for such a young child to give up her presents," Krystle said.

She's delivering very generous gifts to help animals on her very special day.