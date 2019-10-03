An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrest in what the Humane Society of the U.S. called a "heinous" case involving a female beagle being skinned alive in southwest Missouri.

On Sept. 23, 2019, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers were responding to an animal abuse complaint when they found a female beagle that had approximately 75 percent of her skin removed while she was still alive, the Neosho Police Department said in a press release .

"The animal either escaped from the assault or was set free in this condition," the police department said. "Officer caught the injured animal, and after consulting veterinary staff, the animal had to be euthanized to end its suffering."