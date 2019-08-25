A 93-year-old widow’s death in England last week was the result of a “broken heart” brought on by a nighttime burglary in which three heartless intruders stole a gold chain from around her neck, police said .

The burglars, armed with garden shears, forced their way into Betty Munroe’s home in Northampton on June 11, stealing the gold chain and other valuables, including her late husband's watch and her purse. They told her they were cops.

Munroe’s health deteriorated very quickly after the incident and she was diagnosed with PTSD following repeated nightmares, trouble sleeping, being sick and being unable to stop shaking, Northamptonshire police said.