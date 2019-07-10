< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417226925" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417226925" data-article-version="1.0">'Completely Terrifying': Jet engine's nose cone comes loose during Delta flight</h1> </header> fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/-completely-terrifying-jet-engine-s-nose-cone-comes-loose-during-delta-flight" data-title="'Completely Terrifying': Jet engine's nose cone comes loose during Delta flight" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/-completely-terrifying-jet-engine-s-nose-cone-comes-loose-during-delta-flight" addthis:title="'Completely Terrifying': Jet engine's nose cone comes loose during Delta flight"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417226925.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/-completely-terrifying-jet-engine-s-nose-cone-comes-loose-during-delta-flight?fbclid=IwAR24FA3SBSdzUWn41fRx_hokp_LiaI-JdoIbrgB9PCgU_zOfCl_GmfEuIIs">Storyful </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-417226925"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:40AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA, Ga. (STORYFUL)</strong> - A Delta flight from Atlanta to Baltimore made an emergency landing in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 8, after the nose cone of an engine came loose.</p><p>Delta confirmed the incident in a statement to Storyful, writing: "The flight crew of Delta flight 1425 from Atlanta to Baltimore elected to divert to Raleigh, North Carolina, after receiving an indication of an issue with one of the aircraft's engines."</p><p>The 148 passengers on board were placed on another plane in Raleigh, Delta said, adding that the aircraft's engine had been replaced and the damaged engine would be examined by their maintenance team in Atlanta.</p><p>Aviation expert John Cox of Safety Operating Systems told Storyful that an engine losing its nose cone, or "spinner," was "extraordinarily rare."</p><p>"I have been around this type of engine (a Pratt and Whitney JT-8) since 1980," Cox said. "I have never seen or heard of a spinner coming off." He added that the airplane was not in danger "as all airliners can fly with one engine inoperative."</p> <div id='continue-text-417226925' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417226925' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417226925' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417226925', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417226925'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Twitter user @<a href="https://twitter.com/RAREsheis/status/1148638106490474498">RAREsheis</a> said she was on the flight and saw smoke inside the cabin, describing it as a "completely terrifying situation." (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LAKEVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Award-winning television, film and theater actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88, according to his publicist.</p><p>Publicist Rick Miramontez says Torn died Tuesday afternoon at his home with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side. No cause of death was given.</p><p>Torn was a free-spirited Texan who overcame his quirky name to become a distinguished actor who won an Emmy late in his career for his comedy turn on TV's "The Larry Sanders Show."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/loud-fart-gives-away-suspect-s-hiding-spot-leads-to-arrest" title="Loud fart gives away suspect's hiding spot, leads to arrest" data-articleId="417208608" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/clay%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1562708122231.jpg_7495959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/clay%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1562708122231.jpg_7495959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/clay%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1562708122231.jpg_7495959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/clay%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1562708122231.jpg_7495959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/09/clay%20county%20sheriff%27s%20office_1562708122231.jpg_7495959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Clay County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Loud fart gives away suspect's hiding spot, leads to arrest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When tracking down a suspect, law enforcement might use a K-9 to track down a scent.</p><p>This was not necessary for a recent arrest in Missouri.</p><p>According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, over the weekend, Liberty police were searching for a person who a felony warrant for arrest. The person was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bullsnake-found-in-bathtub-in-hastings-home" title="Bullsnake found in bathtub in Hastings home" data-articleId="417228671" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Large_snake_found_is_Hastings_home_0_7497965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Large_snake_found_is_Hastings_home_0_7497965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Large_snake_found_is_Hastings_home_0_7497965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Large_snake_found_is_Hastings_home_0_7497965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Large_snake_found_is_Hastings_home_0_7497965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The homeowner believes the 6 foot-long bull snakes crawled into his bathroom through a hole in the wall." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bullsnake found in bathtub in Hastings home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rose Heaphy, FOX 9 </span>, <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Residents in a Hastings, Minnesota home awoke to a slithering surprise in their bathroom early Monday morning, according the Hastings Police Department.</p><p>Jeff Frandrup says he got a rude awakening around 4 a.m. when his son started screaming in the bathroom.</p><p>"I heard a ruckus and he come out of the bathroom and yelled, ‘Dad there's a snake in your bathroom,' and I was like what?" said Frandup.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-completely-terrifying-jet-engine-s-nose-cone-comes-loose-during-delta-flight" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/delta%20engine%20cone_1562762465946.jpg_7498128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/delta%20engine%20cone_1562762465946.jpg_7498128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/delta%20engine%20cone_1562762465946.jpg_7498128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/delta%20engine%20cone_1562762465946.jpg_7498128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/delta%20engine%20cone_1562762465946.jpg_7498128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Logan&#x20;Webb&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Completely Terrifying': Jet engine's nose cone comes loose during Delta flight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/in-less-than-two-weeks-a-father-took-his-son-to-all-legoland-parks-in-the-world" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/legoland%20father%20and%20son%20main_1562760336326.jpg_7498003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/legoland%20father%20and%20son%20main_1562760336326.jpg_7498003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/legoland%20father%20and%20son%20main_1562760336326.jpg_7498003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/legoland%20father%20and%20son%20main_1562760336326.jpg_7498003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/legoland%20father%20and%20son%20main_1562760336326.jpg_7498003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Legoland&#x20;Florida" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>In less than two weeks, a father took his son to all Legoland parks in the world</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-church-is-a-total-loss-after-fire-caused-by-lightning-strike" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/church%20fire_1562757464138.jpg_7497847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/church%20fire_1562757464138.jpg_7497847_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/church%20fire_1562757464138.jpg_7497847_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/church%20fire_1562757464138.jpg_7497847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/church%20fire_1562757464138.jpg_7497847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Okaloosa&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida church is a 'total loss' after fire caused by lightning strike</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/watch-green-iguana-helps-itself-to-leftover-food-at-key-west-resort" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Iguana_eats_leftovers_in_Key_West_resort_0_7497924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Iguana_eats_leftovers_in_Key_West_resort_0_7497924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Iguana_eats_leftovers_in_Key_West_resort_0_7497924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Iguana_eats_leftovers_in_Key_West_resort_0_7497924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Iguana_eats_leftovers_in_Key_West_resort_0_7497924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Barbie&#x20;Smith" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Watch: Green iguana helps itself to leftover food at Key West resort</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/fema-says-storm-is-good-reminder-to-buy-flood-insurance" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/09/FEMA_dot_gov_1504984682955_4119546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/09/FEMA_dot_gov_1504984682955_4119546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/09/FEMA_dot_gov_1504984682955_4119546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/09/FEMA_dot_gov_1504984682955_4119546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/09/FEMA_dot_gov_1504984682955_4119546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FEMA says storm is good reminder to buy flood insurance</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > 