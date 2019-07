Credit: Logan Webb via Storyful Credit: Logan Webb via Storyful

- A Delta flight from Atlanta to Baltimore made an emergency landing in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 8, after the nose cone of an engine came loose.

Delta confirmed the incident in a statement to Storyful, writing: "The flight crew of Delta flight 1425 from Atlanta to Baltimore elected to divert to Raleigh, North Carolina, after receiving an indication of an issue with one of the aircraft's engines."

The 148 passengers on board were placed on another plane in Raleigh, Delta said, adding that the aircraft's engine had been replaced and the damaged engine would be examined by their maintenance team in Atlanta.

Aviation expert John Cox of Safety Operating Systems told Storyful that an engine losing its nose cone, or "spinner," was "extraordinarily rare."

"I have been around this type of engine (a Pratt and Whitney JT-8) since 1980," Cox said. "I have never seen or heard of a spinner coming off." He added that the airplane was not in danger "as all airliners can fly with one engine inoperative."

Twitter user @RAREsheis said she was on the flight and saw smoke inside the cabin, describing it as a "completely terrifying situation." She praised the actions of the crew, saying they "did an amazing job in staying and keeping us all calm, while preparing us for an emergency landing."