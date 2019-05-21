< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Instincts just took over': Coach stops gunman in classroom

Posted May 21 2019 03:32PM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 07:07AM EDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) (AP)</strong> - Former University of Oregon and San Francisco 49ers football star Keanon Lowe said he had just entered a classroom at the Portland high school where he works as a coach and security guard when a student armed with a black shotgun appeared in the doorway.</p><p>Lowe had just seconds Friday to react. He lunged at the gunman and wrestled with him for the weapon as other students ran screaming out a back door, Lowe told reporters Monday at a news conference.</p><p>Lowe said he managed to get the gun away from the student and pass it to a teacher while Lowe held down the student with his other hand. Lowe wrapped the student in a bear hug until police arrived, he said.</p><p>No one was injured. Police are still trying to determine if any shots were fired.</p><p>"I saw the look on his face, the look in his eyes, I looked at the gun, I realized it was a real gun and then my instincts just took over," Lowe, 27, said.</p> <div id='continue-text-408199346' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-408199346' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408199346' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408199346', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408199346'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"I lunged for the gun, put two hands on the gun and he had his two hands on the gun and obviously the students are running out of the classroom."</p><p>Lowe, who is head football and track coach at Parkrose High School, said he had a few moments with the teenager, who was distraught, before police arrived.</p><p>"It was emotional for him, it was emotional for me. In that time, I felt compassion for him. A lot of times, especially when you're young, you don't realize what you're doing until it's over," Lowe said.</p><p>"I told him I was there to save him, I was there for a reason and this was a life worth living."</p><p>The suspect, 19-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz, pleaded not guilty Monday during a brief court hearing to a felony count of possessing a weapon in a public building and three misdemeanors.</p><p>His public defender, Grant Hartley, declined to comment.</p><p>Granados-Diaz turned 19 in jail on Monday, the same day students at Parkrose High returned to class after an emotional weekend that included their prom.</p><p>Parkrose School District Superintendent Michael Lopes-Serrao said two students had previously informed a staff member of "concerning behavior" by the student before the incident.</p><p>He said school security personnel were responding to those concerns when Granados-Diaz arrived at the classroom.</p><p>A police report says the incident was a "suicide attempt with a gun" and someone added in bold handwriting "enhanced bail/suicidal."</p><p>Granados-Diaz was being held on $500,000 bail and has another court appearance next week, according to court papers.</p><p>Lowe said he was called on a radio to go to a classroom in the fine arts building and get a student. When he got there, the substitute teacher told him the student wasn't in class. Lowe said he was about to leave when Granados-Diaz entered the room.</p><p>"The universe works in crazy ways so I just happened to be in that same classroom," he said.</p><p>"I was within arm's length of him so it happened fast and I was able to get to him," he said. "I'm lucky in that way."</p><p>Lowe was a star wide receiver at the University of Oregon, playing from 2011 to 2014. He caught 10 touchdown passes and had nearly 900 receiving yards.</p><p>After college, he worked as an offensive analyst for the San Francisco 49ers and as an analyst for the Philadelphia Eagles.</p><p>Lowe began working at Parkrose last year as the football and track coach, his LinkedIn profile says. Before that, he worked for his high school alma mater, Jesuit High, where he had earned state defensive player of the year as a defensive back and was a standout sprinter.</p><p>____</p><p>Follow Gillian Flaccus at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var More News Stories https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_begins_0_7301368_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_begins_0_7301368_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_begins_0_7301368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The annual tradition gets underway in New York City." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 Fleet Week New York</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:41AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four U.S. Navy ships, three U.S. Coast Guard cutters, four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats and two Royal Canadian Navy vessels are arriving in the New York Harbor to participate in the 2019 Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships.</p><p>The ships can be seen along the Hudson River from Battery Park to just south of the George Washington Bridge. Fort Hamilton is scheduled to conduct an 11-gun salute to the flagship, USS New York, as the ship passes by.</p><p>Ship tours will be conducted throughout the week in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note: Ship tours will be closed Sunday, May 26 on Pier 88 in Manhattan, and ship tours in Brooklyn will only be available Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 after USS Hué City arrives to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on Saturday, May 25.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-sweetheart-swindler-arrested-in-tn" title="Police: Sweetheart swindler arrested in Tennessee" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Romance fraud suspect arrested in Tennessee" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Sweetheart swindler arrested in Tennessee</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 04:10AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man Gwinnett County police say defrauded an Alpharetta woman of more than $80,000 is behind bars this morning.</p><p>Police in Franklin, Tennessee tell FOX 5 John Martin Hill was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in Williams County on a fugitive warrant. Officials there say Hill will have a court date May 30 and the matter of extradition to Georgia will be discussed afterwards. Tennessee authorities say they also have a hold on Hill from Montgomery County, Maryland.</p><p>Gwinnett County police say the Alpharetta woman apparently met the man named John Hill on the online dating site Match.com. When they met in March, Hill told the the woman that he was a millionaire. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-pursuing-rv-in-the-porter-ranch-area" title="RV pursuit ends in violent crash in Tarzana that injured a dog and another driver" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/21/Police_chase_with_an_RV_ends_in_Tarzana_0_7300891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The pursuit of a stolen RV ended in a violent crash near Tampa Avenue and Wells Drive in Tarzana Tuesday evening." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>RV pursuit ends in violent crash in Tarzana that injured a dog and another driver</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Oscar Flores, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 02:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The pursuit of a stolen RV ended in a violent crash near Tampa Avenue and Wells Drive in Tarzana Tuesday evening.</p><p>A wild and reckless driver, described as a Hispanic woman in her 40s, led authorities on a high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley that began in the Santa Clarita area just before 7 p.m.</p><p>The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Department says a deputy ran the RV's license plates at a Towsley Canyon parking lot and came back as stolen from Simi Valley. The recreational vehicle then took off and the pursuit began. Featured Videos

Officers across U.S. want Jacksonville officer in drunk driving accident to know they got his back

St. Pete police: pair steals purse with gun inside

Judge will decide if Riverview man accused of killing family is fit to stand trial

2019 Fleet Week New York href="/news/florida-news/officers-across-us-want-jacksonville-officer-in-drunk-driving-accident-to-know-they-got-his-back"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/_We_ve_Got_Your_Back__Jack__tribute_0_7301773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_We_ve_Got_Your_Back__Jack__tribute_0_20190522145254"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officers across U.S. want Jacksonville officer in drunk driving accident to know they got his back</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-police-couple-steals-purse-with-gun-inside"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898_7301711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(St. Petersburg Police Department)" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Pete police: pair steals purse with gun inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/judge-will-decide-if-riverview-man-accused-of-killing-family-is-fit-to-stand-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/P-KELLIE%20PKG%206A_WTVT036c_146.mxf.00_00_49_26.Still001_1558526172575.jpg_7301353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ronnie O'Neal in a past court hearing" title="P-KELLIE PKG 6A_WTVT036c_146.mxf.00_00_49_26.Still001_1558526172575.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Judge will decide if Riverview man accused of killing family is fit to stand trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2019-fleet-week-new-york"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/fleet-week-ship_1558521959103_7301163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="fleet-week-ship_1558521959103-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2019 Fleet Week New York</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-bust-cockfighting-ring-in-hillsborough-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/hillsborough%20cockfighting%20ring%20arrests_1558537475598.jpg_7301785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/hillsborough%20cockfighting%20ring%20arrests_1558537475598.jpg_7301785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/hillsborough%20cockfighting%20ring%20arrests_1558537475598.jpg_7301785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/hillsborough%20cockfighting%20ring%20arrests_1558537475598.jpg_7301785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/hillsborough%20cockfighting%20ring%20arrests_1558537475598.jpg_7301785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left&#x20;to&#x20;right&#x3a;&#x20;Irma&#x20;Arcaya&#x2c;&#x20;Lazo&#x20;Ernesto&#x20;Fernandez&#x2c;&#x20;Pedro&#x20;Rodriguez&#x2c;&#x20;Rogel&#x20;Martinez&#x20;Perez&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Hillsborough&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deputies bust cockfighting ring in Hillsborough County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/officers-across-us-want-jacksonville-officer-in-drunk-driving-accident-to-know-they-got-his-back" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/_We_ve_Got_Your_Back__Jack__tribute_0_7301773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/_We_ve_Got_Your_Back__Jack__tribute_0_7301773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/_We_ve_Got_Your_Back__Jack__tribute_0_7301773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/_We_ve_Got_Your_Back__Jack__tribute_0_7301773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/_We_ve_Got_Your_Back__Jack__tribute_0_7301773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officers across U.S. want Jacksonville officer in drunk driving accident to know they got his back</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-police-couple-steals-purse-with-gun-inside" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898_7301711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898_7301711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898_7301711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898_7301711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/vlcsnap-2019-05-22-09h59m24s974_1558533768898_7301711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;St&#x2e;&#x20;Petersburg&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Pete police: pair steals purse with gun inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/some-new-chevy-cars-won-t-let-teen-drivers-start-driving-until-they-buckle-up" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/CHEVY_S_NEW_TEEN_DRIVER_SAFETY_FEATURE__CLIP___2DV0J2OA.mp4.00_00_10_35.Still001_1558529267229_7301633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/CHEVY_S_NEW_TEEN_DRIVER_SAFETY_FEATURE__CLIP___2DV0J2OA.mp4.00_00_10_35.Still001_1558529267229_7301633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/CHEVY_S_NEW_TEEN_DRIVER_SAFETY_FEATURE__CLIP___2DV0J2OA.mp4.00_00_10_35.Still001_1558529267229_7301633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/CHEVY_S_NEW_TEEN_DRIVER_SAFETY_FEATURE__CLIP___2DV0J2OA.mp4.00_00_10_35.Still001_1558529267229_7301633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/CHEVY_S_NEW_TEEN_DRIVER_SAFETY_FEATURE__CLIP___2DV0J2OA.mp4.00_00_10_35.Still001_1558529267229_7301633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Some new Chevy cars won't let teen drivers start driving until they buckle up</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/good-day-gourmet-caprese-stone-fruit-salad-with-pistachios-and-balsamic-dressing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/gourmet%20caprese%20salad_1558528644536.jpg_7301631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Gourmet: Caprese-stone fruit salad with pistachios and balsamic dressing</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 