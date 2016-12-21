Police helicopter mistakes Christmas lights for house fire

DALLAS - Clark Griswold would be proud of this home in North Texas.

In fact, the movie may have been the inspiration for this house Dallas Police Department’s Air One spotted while flying over the area Tuesday night.

Officers initially thought they’d found a house fire, but it was just some bright Christmas décor.

