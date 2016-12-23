Hijackers threaten to blow up Libyan plane diverted to Malta

By: FOX NEWS

Posted:Dec 23 2016 07:38AM EST

Updated:Dec 23 2016 07:56AM EST

VALLETTA, Malta -

Two hijackers diverted a Libyan commercial plane to Malta on Friday and threatened to blow it up with hand grenades, Maltese authorities and state media said.

The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an "unlawful interference" on the airport tarmac. The plane's engines were still running Friday long after the aircraft landed at 11:32 a.m.

One hijacker told the crew that he was 'pro-Qaddafi,' The Times of Malta reported, according to Reuters.  

 

State television TVM said the two hijackers on board had hand grenades and had threatened to explode them.

MORE DETAILS: FOX NEWS

