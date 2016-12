Coast Guard swimmer rescues family off Florida coast News Coast Guard swimmer rescues family off Florida coast Four boaters were rescued off the coast of Florida by a member of the Coast Guard who pulled the family's boat to safety.

The two adults and two young children, ages five and eight, were stranded on a boat stuck in mangroves for hours off the coast of Charlotte County.

Crews used a Jaw Hawk helicopter to lower a rescue swimmer into the water, who then pulled the boat to safety.

No one was hurt.