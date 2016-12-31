Tourists flock to frozen waterfall in China News Tourists flock to frozen waterfall in China A cold front swept through parts of china freezing parts of Hukou waterfall in Linfen City.

- A cold front swept through parts of china freezing parts of Hukou waterfall in Linfen City.

Many areas of the U.S. have been covered with snow and ice in recent weeks. Video provided by CCTV+ in china reminds us winter has truly arrived in the entire Northern Hemisphere.

The weather's so chilly in this area of China, it’s frozen a waterfall.

Dozens of tourists and photographers from around the globe flocked to Hukou waterfall to snap a picture.

A cold front swept through the region last month, creating icicles.

Officials say the area has entered the ice flood season and more icicles are expected to be seen with the dropping temperatures.