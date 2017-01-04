Llama roaming busy Oconee County highway captured

A llama was spotted on the run along Epps Bridge Road. (Courtesy: Bobby Eaton)

- A llama roaming along a busy highway in Oconee County Wednesday afternoon has been captured, according to the sheriff's office there.

SKYFOX 5 flew over Epps Bridge Parkway just after 5 p.m. and found the llama corralled behind the Cook Out restaurant in the fenced-in dumpster area.

Oconee County Sheriff's Captain James Hale is being credited for wrangling the creature.

A FOX 5 viewer sent in video of the animal walking along Epps Bridge Parkway near the Starbucks during rush hour.

Eventually, the llama made it's way behind the Cook Out where deputies were able to get it to stay.

it's a good day for oconee county cops pic.twitter.com/7m1kQqakVw — katie beth carey (@katiebethcarey) January 4, 2017

At one point during the llama's outing, video showed it appearing to be unbothered by passing cars, stop in the middle of the roadway and look around.

It was not immediately clear how the animal ended up on the run in Oconee County.

And no word on what will become of the llama now that it is back in custody.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office first alerted the community to the incident just before 4 p.m. on their Facebook page stating: "Units are responding to a runaway llama on the 10 Loop near exit 1. We can't make this stuff up."

