Caught on Camera: Armed robbery suspect holds clerk at gunpoint

An armed gunman robbed a west Phoenix gas station and he stole the money from two cash registers in just 60 seconds. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia gives us a better look at the detailed surveillance video.

The Chevron at 51st Avenue and McDowell has been hit several times in the last couple of months, but employees say this is one of the most brazen incidents.

The suspect's actions and face were all caught on high-definition cameras. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the suspect entered the convenience store and wasted no time jumping over the counter and pointing what appears to be a gun at the clerk's back while he took cash from the register. Then he ordered the clerk to open the second register and proceeded to take more cash. The suspect didn't even bother covering his face.

Employees say this store is frequently targeted and drug deals often go down on their corner. Despite the repeat robberies, the staff here says they'll continue to risk their lives to stay in business. They're hoping Phoenix Police will boost patrols in the area to keep them safe.