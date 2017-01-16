Wife of Pulse Nightclub shooter arrested in the Bay Area

- The wife of the man who carried out the deadly terrorist attack at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida has been arrested in the Bay Area.

Noor Salman, was taken into custody Monday morning outside her home in Contra Costa County according to F.B.I. spokesman Prentice Daner.

Salman is expected to appear in Federal Court in San Francisco on Tuesday.

According to the New York Times, Salman was arrested for obstruction of justice.

The June 2016 shooting, seen as the deadliest in modern U.S. history, killed 49 people and wounded dozens more. Police shot and killed gunman Omar Mateen in the hours after the massacre began.