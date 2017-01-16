Firefighters rescue dog from DC house fire

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 16 2017 06:43PM EST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 09:04AM EST

WASHINGTON - Firefighters came to the rescue of a 3-year-old dog injured in a house fire in Northwest D.C. on Monday.

The fire happened at a large two-story house in the 4500 block of Klingle Street after a fire alarm went off at around 1:47 p.m.

As firefighters worked to get the fire under control at the home, they also worked to resuscitate an Italian sheepdog named Caesare at the scene. Once they got him breathing again, firefighters carried the injured pet to a vehicle where he was transported to a nearby animal hospital.

D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted photos and videos of firefighters performing lifesaving efforts on Caesare.

The fire department said Caesare is in critical condition and continuing to receive oxygen therapy.

There were no reported injuries from the fire and no one else was found during a search of the home. However, one firefighter did suffer a minor bite wound during the rescue of Caesare.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

