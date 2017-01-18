Report: Standoff inside Alabama grocery store

WBRC photo
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

WBRC photo

WBRC photo
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

WBRC photo

WBRC photo
WBRC photo
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 18 2017 11:56AM EST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 12:16PM EST

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (FOX 13) - An armed standoff is underway inside a Publix in Alabama, FOX 6 reports.

According to WBRC, the scene is unfolding in Rainbow City, which is northeast of Birmingham.

There's no word yet on any injuries, but the Etowah County Sheriff's Office says there are no report of any hostages.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

LINK: Updates from FOX 6 Alabama

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories