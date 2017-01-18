Report: Standoff inside Alabama grocery store

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (FOX 13) - An armed standoff is underway inside a Publix in Alabama, FOX 6 reports.
According to WBRC, the scene is unfolding in Rainbow City, which is northeast of Birmingham.
There's no word yet on any injuries, but the Etowah County Sheriff's Office says there are no report of any hostages.
Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.
LINK: Updates from FOX 6 Alabama
I'm here in Rainbow City, where there's a man with a gun in the Publix parking lot. pic.twitter.com/BsuQvhfUYI— Michael Rodgers (@GT_MRodgers) January 18, 2017